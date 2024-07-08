The Themes of the 2024 RNC Convention Are Here
Tipsheet

Biden Is Still Refusing to Take a Cognitive Test

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 08, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Throughout his presidency, the White House has refused to make President Joe Biden's physician available to reporters for questioning. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre has repeatedly and falsely claimed the administration has been "transparent" about Biden's health by releasing summaries of his annual physicals. 

But after Biden's disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, he's again refusing to take a cognitive test. 

During a phone interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe Monday, Biden again dodged the issue. 

Jean Pierre has been saying the same thing since February.


