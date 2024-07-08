Biden Is Still Refusing to Take a Cognitive Test

Throughout his presidency, the White House has refused to make President Joe Biden's physician available to reporters for questioning. Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre has repeatedly and falsely claimed the administration has been "transparent" about Biden's health by releasing summaries of his annual physicals.

Reporter: "If now is not the time for full transparency, when is?"



KJP: We have been one of the most transparent administrations in history! pic.twitter.com/dQNbxO9hNw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2024

Karine Jean-Pierre is having a ROUGH go of it today.



Reporter: The White House physician described the president in February as "a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the president." That’s clearly not what the majority… pic.twitter.com/g0SD8gzBXn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 2, 2024

But after Biden's disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, he's again refusing to take a cognitive test.

Biden Refuses to Commit to an ‘Independent Medical Evaluation’: ‘I Have a Cognitive Test Every Single Day,’ ‘I’m Running the World’ pic.twitter.com/l4MCDnuGbc — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) July 6, 2024

During a phone interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe Monday, Biden again dodged the issue.

BIDEN V DEM ELITES: Angry Biden uses liberal squawk box to rail against calls for withdrawal, dodges question on cognitive test. Watch the president's unannounced interview with MSNBC. https://t.co/TNXIIrNZzF pic.twitter.com/MG4mbzmYwD — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 8, 2024

Jean Pierre has been saying the same thing since February.

KJP: "The President doesn't need a cognitive test that is not my assessment. That is the assessment of the President's doctor and a neurologist."



"This President passes a cognitive test everyday" pic.twitter.com/WWG00dGzJl — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 28, 2024



