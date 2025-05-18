Joe Biden Got Some Terrible Medical News Today

Former President Joe Biden got some devastating medical news today. According to his spokesperson, Mr. Biden was experiencing some urinary issues and went to the doctor to check it out. It turns out the Delaware liberal has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. They’re hopeful that it can be managed with proper treatment. Biden was formally diagnosed on Friday (via NYT):

CNN: Former President Joe Biden has just announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. pic.twitter.com/UG49WIhKza — Acyn (@Acyn) May 18, 2025

Statement from the Personal Office of Former President Joe Biden: "On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone." pic.twitter.com/U5DXjqBWtE — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) May 18, 2025

Had Biden been re-elected we would not be learning of the prostate cancer diagnosis. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2025

Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a spokesman said on Sunday. The diagnosis came after doctors found a “small nodule” on Mr. Biden’s prostate that required “further evaluation.” “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesman said in a statement. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

🚨 BIDEN DIAGNOSED WITH CANCER: Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to the bone. pic.twitter.com/TYT5i8zOh0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 18, 2025

This is a developing story.