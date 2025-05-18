Walmart Says Prices Must Go Up Because of Tariffs. Trump Has a Different...
Joe Biden Got Some Terrible Medical News Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 18, 2025 4:15 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Former President Joe Biden got some devastating medical news today. According to his spokesperson, Mr. Biden was experiencing some urinary issues and went to the doctor to check it out. It turns out the Delaware liberal has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. They’re hopeful that it can be managed with proper treatment. Biden was formally diagnosed on Friday (via NYT):

Former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was diagnosed Friday with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, a spokesman said on Sunday. 

The diagnosis came after doctors found a “small nodule” on Mr. Biden’s prostate that required “further evaluation.” 

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesman said in a statement. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.” 

This is a developing story.

