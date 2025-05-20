Trump Just Made a Wild Claim About Biden's Immigration Policies – And He's Probably Right

President Donald Trump slammed former President Biden’s immigration policies, suggesting that they were not his own.

He’s probably right.

In a post on Truth Social, the president claimed, “Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will.”

Trump further stated that it was not Biden’s idea to push an open borders approach to “almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now.”

Instead, Trump blamed “the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen.”

The president suggested that Biden’s team “stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger.”

This is TREASON at the Highest Level! They did it to destroy our Country. The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record. Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn’t, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Soon after President Trump won the 2024 election, rates of illegal immigration began a sharp decline. In fact, by early February 2025, illegal border crossings had plummeted by 90 percent, and Trump hadn’t even gotten started yet.

On his first day in office, President Trump ended the US asylum system in response to what he called an “invasion” at the southern border. He also expedited the deportation process and denied funding to sanctuary jurisdictions.

Many of Trump’s immigration policies have been surrounded by controversy and are currently facing legal challenges. The deportation of Venezuelan migrants, in particular, has been the subject of spirited debate — especially since the government sent them to a maximum security prison in El Salvador. The administration claims a significant number of the deportees belonged to the Tren de Aragua street gang.

But it’s worth noting that with all the information coming out about Biden’s deteriorated mental state, it’s not hard to imagine that he was not actually functioning as president. It makes sense that members of his staff would have had to step up and take over his duties, meaning that they used the position to advance their agenda on immigration and other matters.

As more information comes out, America will one day truly know the extent to which Biden’s team increasingly had to function in a presidential capacity while keeping his cognitive decline hidden behind the curtain like the Wizard of Oz. Even members of the media, who lied incessantly to the American people about Biden’s physical and cognitive health, have finally admitted to participating in the charade.

This is likely because they know that the new administration will probably expose more malfeasance that occurred behind the scenes. The fact of the matter is that Democratic politicians, officials, and media engaged in one of the biggest hoaxes in recent memory. They colluded together to deceive the American public because they were so desperate for power. At some point, there must be a reckoning. If there is no accountability, then these people will be willing to tell even bigger lies in the future.