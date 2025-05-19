Democrats Have Long Been Covering Up for Biden, Jennings Reminds When It Comes to Their Own 'Big Lie'

As a CNN commentator, Scott Jennings has had to go up against many liberal co-panelists who would defend former President Joe Biden, even and including members of the Biden-Harris administration. This has been the case during and not long after Biden's term, though concerns with the former president's mental decline, including when he was still president, have really ramped up with the upcoming release of a book from CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, the release of the Robert Hur audio tapes, and Biden's cancer diagnosis.

The cancer diagnosis was announced on Sunday afternoon, though his decline has already really been in the news this weekend. On Saturday, Jennings spoke at the annual dinner for American Thinker, a Minnesota think tank.

"If I had a nickel for every time I heard an anchor or fellow commentator use the phrase 'the big lie,' after the 2020 election, I'd be a rich man," Jennings said in a clip he shared of his speech. We're now in 2025, though, just months out of the Biden-Harris administration, and years after there were signs of concerns with Biden. "But I wonder what they have to say for themselves now about the lies that we were told about Joe Biden. 'Oh, behind closed doors he's fine. He's riding unicycles and juggling knives and doing trigonometry blindfolded,'" he also quipped, to laughter from the audience.

"What would they say about the enormous conspiracy that was required to cover up this impairment? What would they say about the coordinated smear campaign against anyone who dared question it? And what would they say about the clear fact that unelected people were making decisions in a constitutional republic in the name of a president who had no idea what was going on?" Jennings wondered to applause. "Shame. Shame on every one of these people who inflicted the real 'big lie' on America, and the constitutional crisis upon the people of the United States."

SHAME on every single Democrat official who perpetrated the real "big lie" on the American people.



They may feel like they "got away with it" today. But the voters will not forget 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKZOpdG7qs — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 19, 2025

When it comes to what they are saying now, many of those anchors and commentators appear to be trying to walk back their previous coverup of Biden, even and including Tapper whose book is coming out this Tuesday. They're suddenly expressing concern about what many of us already knew and covered, despite how then White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre not only defended Biden, but also was less than transparent about his health concerns and even claimed that video evidence of decline amounted to "cheap fakes."

Jennings has also gone up against Neera Tanden, who served as a senior advisor to the president under Biden, and who may have been the one behind for Biden's autopen signatures. Those signatures had a lot to do with Biden's pardons and are now being investigated. Jennings has also warned about "a constitutional crisis" as many Trump opponents have been doing, though as Jennings has argued, it's federal judges overstepping their authority.

A top Democratic strategist, David Axelrod, has also insisted that people be more "muted" about Biden's mental decline given his cancer diagnosis. As many people are commenting over X, however, that's not something they're willing to just go for, as our sister site of Twitchy has been covering at length.

.@davidaxelrod: Conversations about Biden’s mental acuity “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”https://t.co/ULDkqRS9O9 — Adam Wren (@adamwren) May 18, 2025

