This State Might Be Another Hotbed of Somali Fraud

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued the first slate of indictments against those committing mass fraud in Minnesota, most of whom are of Somalian descent. It’s a Great Lakes grab and go for sure: food charities being used as fronts for fraud schemes, Medicare fraud, and of course, the network of child daycare centers that have no kids enrolled but are still collecting millions in funds. At least $9 billion has been defrauded from taxpayers with these Somali-led schemes. And now, Ohio might be the next hotbed for mayhem (via WSYX):

Federal agents are investigating fraud claims within Somali-owned daycare centers in Minnesota, according to a social media post by the federal government. This development has prompted calls from viewers for similar investigations into daycare facilities in Columbus. ABC 6 On Your Side Investigates is now examining the allocation of public funds to these centers in the Columbus area and more.

Mehek Cooke elaborated further on the home health racket that appears to be scamming hundreds of thousands from people:

"Audit America. Audit Ohio now. And I'm pushing for that in every single state!" "The state will, as long as the doctor has approved it, continue to pay you. It could be for 10 hours, 12 hours, up to 24 when it's critical care." "So you could sit at home without caring for an elderly parent who really doesn't need it, make about $75,000 to $90,000 a year. Now you add two parents, that's $180,000. Now you add your in-laws $250,000." "You continue to add this and you wonder what are the services being provided? So a lot of providers came and said fraud is occurring because we said we weren't going to rubber stamp this paperwork." "So they went to other providers, their home health care networks saying we'll make it worth your while. Well, sounds like a kickback to me." "So we really need to investigate the Medicaid system and how much it's increased since the Somalian population came and who really needs critical care because that's meant for our disabled, our elderly and people who really need it, not to just live off our system." "And that's what's happening in Ohio. I think it's ridiculous. I think it's despicable, but authorities are now looking at it from the Attorney General's office to the U.S. Attorney's office." "I flagged them all because this is Ohio tax dollars and we have to take it seriously. I'm tired of people telling me, well, this is the way it's always been. It's subjective and we can't really check. No, you can."

Hey, FBI, I think there’s another state you need to deploy teams to ASAP.

