Karine Jean-Pierre Confronted With Uncomfortable Truth of Biden's Age

A recently released poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research has provided quite the headache for President Joe Biden, his administration, and his plans for running for reelection. And it doesn't look like the problem is going to go away, given how questions keep coming. On Tuesday's episode of "The Lead with Jake Tapper," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was confronted about that poll, specifically how 77 percent of Americans believe that Biden is too old to be effective in a second term. That includes 69 percent of Biden's fellow Democrats.

'Devastating' New Poll Shows Americans Overwhelmingly Share This Belief About Biden

https://t.co/RbdEnhT5uV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2023

The segment covered vast topics, including some where Jean-Pierre had free reign to sing the supposed praises of the administration. But, as Tapper fittingly pointed out after a commercial break, "I'm excited to ask you this next question, although you might wish that you hadn't stuck around."

Specifically, Tapper asked "is the White House worried that questions about President Biden's stamina could ultimately impact whether or not voters will be able to support him for a second term?"

Jean-Pierre tried to, from the start, hide behind the Hatch Act, offering "I can't speak to that directly," though Tapper immediately reminded her that she could "talk about the perception of the public with the president's stamina and his age."

As part of her response, Jean-Pierre spoke to how she "get[s] asked that question a lot," which might explain why her answers sound so similar to when she's talked about the issue before, and rehearsed even.

Her responses even made the case that Biden actually is too old, as she pointed out he also been a senator and vice president before serving as president. As Jean-Pierre saw it, that means Biden "brings to the administration is wisdom and experience." But, another way of looking at it is that Biden has been in office for far too long. "Joe Biden has been in politics since before--literally since before you were born," Tapper would later remind Jean-Pierre.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Here's the thing: what this president brings to this administration is wisdom and experience — and that is just true." pic.twitter.com/jUpPZlB5su — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

"Look, people have come after the president about his age. They did in 2019. They did it in 2020 leading into the general election. And they did in 2022. And guess what? He beats them every time because he has his finger on the pulse of what it is that the American people need. He talks about issues that really matter to the American people. And he is delivering," Jean-Pierre claimed. While she went on to say "there's always more work to be done, but we are happy to take that on," that doesn't speak to the age question.



The polls consistently tell us that the American people don't think that Biden "is delivering." While Tapper failed to discuss those other polls, he did at least point out that Jean-Pierre wanted to talk about record, while Tapper, like most Americans, wanted to know more about age and stamina.



Jean-Pierre also brought up Biden's record to avoid talking about Nikki Haley, who is running in the Republican presidential primary to challenge Biden next November, though Haley has made clear she believes that it will actually be Vice President Kamala Harris the nominee be facing.

"This is a president that knows how to get the work done, who is focused on the American people, that's what I will speak to. I will speak to his record and his record stands alone," Jean-Pierre offered, prompting that counter point from Tapper, who reminded her "but I'm talking about his age and stamina, and his ability to do the job. And you're talking about the record."

Although Tapper said he understood why she'd want to talk about the record, he made clear he was "talking about what Americans see when they turn on the TV."

Jean-Pierre was able to point to one example of the president going to Ukraine, claiming "people were so impressed that he was able to be there and look strong and represent--represent the American people in Kyiv in a war zone country." What she failed to mention was all the examples of Biden looking around lost and confused, trying to shake hands when nobody was there, calling out for dead members of Congress when giving remarks.

Karine Jean-Pierre says "people were SO impressed" that Biden was able to go to Ukraine in February and "look strong" pic.twitter.com/A0XksL8QJO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

77% of Americans say Biden is too old for re-election.



Biden says they should just "watch" him.



Let's roll the tape!pic.twitter.com/ktrTtpHrLa — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 30, 2023

No matter how many times Tapper stressed that 77 percent of the American people are concerned, Jean-Pierre just kept trying to push during the cross-talk.

"No, no, no, but I have had conversations with some of your colleagues in the White House press corps when we travel abroad how it is hard for us to keep up with this president who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done and making sure that we are delivering for the American people. And that's what--and I think that's what matters," she insisted. "I get it. I get what you're asking me," she told Tapper, despite it being clear she doesn't, or at least she doesn't care. "But the record matters, too," she stressed on that closing note.

Tuesday's VIP covered the answers--or, more accurately non-answers--from not just Jean-Pierre during Monday's White House press briefing, but also reelection co-chairs Cedric Richmond and Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE). They stuck to the same tactics as well. Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who insisted earlier this month on "Meet the Press" that he's supporting Biden for reelection and that he won't be running to challenge the president, despite what Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), might wish, even suggested that people are worried about the president not because of his age, but because Republicans have "poisoned" politics.

As tough as Tapper may have been with confronting Jean-Pierre about this key issue, he failed to bring up the administration's catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan from two years ago now. Last Saturday was the anniversary of the attack at the Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which resulted in the tragic death of 13 American service members. From his own Twitter account, he shared on Tuesday how those Gold Star families are looking for answers, though many responded taking issue with how he could be more tough on the Biden administration.

If only there was someone in a position to find those answers! Ah well. — Carlos (@txiokatu) August 30, 2023

Jake Tapper, he used to be a history buff before acquiring a penchant for lies & deceit. So much talent defiled. — Nulli Secunda (@SimpleStylus) August 30, 2023

Hold up! Don’t you have a tv show and you can interview people? — John W. Rich’s Lawyer (@JWBRichAttorney) August 30, 2023



