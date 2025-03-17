Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings?

A key aide to former President Joe Biden is under scrutiny following accusations that she overused the former president’s autopen, a device typically used for signing official documents. This raised concerns about the authenticity of her signature on critical matters. In addition to this controversy, she faced a Hatch Act complaint for allegedly making illegal fundraising solicitations in her official government role. These allegations have sparked criticism over potential misuse of power and violation of ethics rules within the Biden administration.

Reports suggest Neera Tanden, Biden's former White House Staff Secretary, may have used the autopen to sign pardons while President Biden was golfing in St. Croix in December 2022. The Oversight Project pointed out that six individuals received pardons during Biden's vacation on December 30, 2022, raising concerns that the president may not have been present or fully aware that the pardons were being signed.

Last week, I covered a report about documents signed by Biden’s autopen that could be considered invalid, alleging that one of Biden's key aides may have abused the device to sign official papers. President Donald Trump has increased scrutiny over Biden's use of the autopen throughout his presidency, with sources close to the administration suggesting that the device may have been misused.

Trump claimed that Biden’s autopen pardons are “null and void” “because I’m sure Biden didn’t have any idea that it was taking place.”

In response, Tanden, an ultra-progressive liberal, lashed out at Trump, urging lawyers to file lawsuits against the president.

“More importantly, does this mean everything with a Trump autopen signature is void in this Administration and the last? Because there’s a lot by autopen in every Administration. Some enterprising lawyers may want to sue,” Neera Tanden wrote on X on Monday.

Yes, this is a real post. Trump says the pardons signed by former President Biden are “void” because of the lie and conspiracy theory that Biden used an auto pen.



So does this mean anything Biden signed is fraudulent in Trump’s eyes? pic.twitter.com/mFwgHncQbf — Stephen Anderson (@stephenreports) March 17, 2025

Tanden was the president of the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning think tank that has championed progressive policies. Renowned for her outspoken criticism of conservatives, Tanden has long been seen as a symbol of the liberal establishment’s overreach. Her recent role in the Biden administration only reinforces the connection between her and the administration’s profoundly progressive agenda.

Additionally, Tanden was charged with violating the law by using social media to solicit campaign donations for Democrats despite being warned that such actions violated the Hatch Act. The Hatch Act restricts political campaigning during government hours, yet Tanden allegedly continued posting on social media, disregarding the warning.

“The absolute best thing you can do to prevent a MAGA sweep is to contribute to the campaigns of frontline House candidates,” an Aug. 28 solicitation Tanden reposted. However, she deleted it after the special counsel warned her.