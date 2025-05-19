Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News
Sanctuary Fail: ICE Nabs Criminal Aliens in Massachusetts
Latest Harvard Poll on the Economy Has to Just Devastate Dems
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis
Biden Fought It, Trump Settled It – Here's What Ashli Babbitt's Family Will...
Trump Gives Huge Update on Ukraine War After Speaking With Putin
Patel and Bongino Blow Up Epstein Conspiracy Theories: 'He Killed Himself'
Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer
VIP
New Gun Control Bill Likely Violates More Than Just the Second Amendment
‘The Fun Is Over’: California District Attorney Promises Illegal Alien Crackdown
Here's the Rundown on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
VIP
Israeli Minister: Trump a 'Miracle' for Israel, Broader Middle East
The CBS News Chief Is Leaving
Tipsheet

The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2025 2:00 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

You can’t win them all. Ed Martin would’ve made a great US Attorney for the District of Columbia, but Republican squishes decided to torpedo his nomination. Jeanine Pirro has been selected to replace Mr. Martin, who was only the DC attorney on an interim basis. But this wasn’t a defeat—Trump moved him into the Justice Department, helming a weaponization task force and making him a pardon attorney. He plans to review the zero-hour pardons Joe Biden issued in the waning hours of his presidency (via WaPo):

Advertisement

On his last full day as interim U.S. attorney for the District, Ed Martin on Tuesday said he will review the pardons issued by President Joe Biden and the actions of prosecutors in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot cases as he shifts to new roles in the Justice Department. 

[…] 

In removing Martin from the U.S. attorney’s office, Trump assigned him two jobs in the Justice Department: to head the “Weaponization Working Group” and also to serve as the U.S. pardon attorney. 

“I think that no one with a standard sort of reasonableness thinks that what Joe Biden did at the end of this term was particularly reasonable,” Martin said. “I do think that the Biden pardons need some scrutiny. I do think we’re going to take a hard look at how they went and what they did and if they’re, I don’t know, null and void, I’m not sure how that operates.” 

Martin added that “we’ve had already, I’ve had in my current position or my position as U.S. attorney, we’ve been taking a look at some of the conduct surrounding the pardons and the Biden White House.” He said of Biden’s pardon in December of his son Hunter Biden that “we ought to take a look at that.” 

As part of the weaponization group, Martin repeated criticisms he made when he was a private attorney for Jan. 6 defendants, that prosecutors wrongly used the law and targeted some rioters. “There are some really bad actors,” Martin said of the prosecutors, “some people that did some really bad things to the American people. And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they cannot be charged, we will name them, and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are shamed.”

Recommended

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The entire Biden crime family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Adam Schiff, and others having their pardons reviewed is great news, but let’s see what happens. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Trump Finished a Call With Putin and There’s Big News Katie Pavlich
A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis Matt Vespa
Democrats Show Their True Colors Kurt Schlichter
Scott Adams Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Expects to Be 'Checking Out' This Summer Jeff Charles
Scott Jennings Warns GOP Lawmakers: Oppose Trump’s Bill, and You’ll Pay for It Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Supreme Court Gives Trump a Major Victory on Immigration Jeff Charles
Advertisement