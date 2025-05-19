The DOJ Is Going to Review Biden's Pardons

You can’t win them all. Ed Martin would’ve made a great US Attorney for the District of Columbia, but Republican squishes decided to torpedo his nomination. Jeanine Pirro has been selected to replace Mr. Martin, who was only the DC attorney on an interim basis. But this wasn’t a defeat—Trump moved him into the Justice Department, helming a weaponization task force and making him a pardon attorney. He plans to review the zero-hour pardons Joe Biden issued in the waning hours of his presidency (via WaPo):

On his last full day as interim U.S. attorney for the District, Ed Martin on Tuesday said he will review the pardons issued by President Joe Biden and the actions of prosecutors in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot cases as he shifts to new roles in the Justice Department.

[…]

In removing Martin from the U.S. attorney’s office, Trump assigned him two jobs in the Justice Department: to head the “Weaponization Working Group” and also to serve as the U.S. pardon attorney.

“I think that no one with a standard sort of reasonableness thinks that what Joe Biden did at the end of this term was particularly reasonable,” Martin said. “I do think that the Biden pardons need some scrutiny. I do think we’re going to take a hard look at how they went and what they did and if they’re, I don’t know, null and void, I’m not sure how that operates.”

Martin added that “we’ve had already, I’ve had in my current position or my position as U.S. attorney, we’ve been taking a look at some of the conduct surrounding the pardons and the Biden White House.” He said of Biden’s pardon in December of his son Hunter Biden that “we ought to take a look at that.”

As part of the weaponization group, Martin repeated criticisms he made when he was a private attorney for Jan. 6 defendants, that prosecutors wrongly used the law and targeted some rioters. “There are some really bad actors,” Martin said of the prosecutors, “some people that did some really bad things to the American people. And if they can be charged, we’ll charge them. But if they cannot be charged, we will name them, and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are shamed.”