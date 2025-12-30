Wait, Is That Why Marjorie Taylor Greene Changed Her Tune?

This State Might Be Another Hotbed of Somali Fraud
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 30, 2025 6:50 AM
I used to be a Marjorie Taylor Greene fan. She was a good attack dog and hurled hand grenades into the Democratic Party tent by the bushel. Sure, she had some quirks, but her throwdowns with liberals was undefeated until she decided to break with President Trump and the MAGA movement forever this year. It was an acrimonious divorce, rife with overall strangeness from a woman who seems hell-bent on undoing everything that made her politically relevant.  

She frolicked with Code Pink, along with breaking with Trump on Gaza, the Big, Beautiful Bill, and the Epstein Files. Why did she break with the president? The ongoing story, though one Greene denies, is that Trump team killed her ambition of becoming he next US Senator from Georgia. That’s what spurred this revenge tour, along with odd stops at The View. Yet, The New York Times published a lengthy piece about Greene’s very public break with Trump, where Charlie Kirk’s assassination might have played a part [emphasis mine]: 

It also, Greene said, clarified something about herself. Over the past five years, as Trump’s most notorious acolyte in Congress, she had adopted his unrepentant pugilism as her own. “Our side has been trained by Donald Trump to never apologize and to never admit when you’re wrong,” she told me in her Capitol Hill office one afternoon in early December. “You just keep pummeling your enemies, no matter what. And as a Christian, I don’t believe in doing that. I agree with Erika Kirk, who did the hardest thing possible and said it out loud.”

Greene’s reaction put her in a distinct minority among influential conservative figures. Almost immediately after Kirk was declared dead, many of her comrades on the right — the billionaire Elon Musk, the Fox News host Jesse Watters, the podcaster Steve Bannon — labeled the killing an act of war by the left and exhorted their audience to think in similar terms. 

But Greene — who for years took a back seat to no one when it came to reactionary rhetoric, going so far, before she was in office, as to accuse Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of treasonous conduct and adding that treason was punishable by imprisonment or death — realized that she had suddenly lost all appetite for vengeance. She later told a friend, who confirmed the exchange: “After Charlie died, I realized that I’m part of this toxic culture. I really started looking at my faith. I wanted to be more like Christ.” 

That was when the stress fracture that had been steadily widening between Greene and her political godfather became an irrevocable break. She had increasingly taken stands apart from the president and the Republican Party: declaring the war in Gaza a “genocide”; objecting to cryptocurrency and artificial-intelligence policies that, from her perspective, prioritized billionaire donors over working-class Americans; criticizing the Trump administration for approving foreign student visas, for enacting tariffs that hurt businesses in her district and for allowing Obamacare subsidies to expire. 

Most significant, she defied the president and compliant House Republican leaders as she argued that all investigative material pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein should be released. “The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,” Greene told me in December. “Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims.” 

DONALD TRUMP GAZA JEFFREY EPSTEIN MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE REPUBLICAN PARTY

Here's the thing: I don’t care what the reasons are now. It likely was the Trump dream dashing her Senate hopes. But whatever the reason, it’s over now. She’s quitting Congress a few days after her congressional pension vests. Also, it’s astounding that this woman, who was vilified by the media, is now being praised for abandoning Trump. It’s laughably predictable and a source of peak amusement, but that’s the press in the Trump era. 


H/T Johnny Maga

