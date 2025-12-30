Attorneys General Move to Break Up the Left’s ‘Climate Cartel’

It wasn't too long ago that the Left seemed to hate big corporations. They'd routinely rail against "corporate greed" and the negatives of corporate influence on politics. That all ended the second the Left realized they could align with corporations to circumvent the Constitution and trample our rights. So it's no surprise the Left are using corporations, dark money groups, and activist organizations to push their climate change agenda.

Last week, Townhall reported how dark money groups are funding Leftist climate activist organizations in a push to criminalize climate change and charge oil companies and executives with manslaughter or homicide for "climate change deaths." That is a dangerous escalation from what the Left usually does, and that's use corporate and social pressure to get companies to align with their ideologies.

And now a group of Attorneys General is pushing back against this "climate cartel," and As You Sow, the activist group that the AGs claim is violating state antitrust and consumer protection laws.

In a letter to As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar, AG Knudsen wrote:

We, the undersigned Attorneys General of 17 States, write to warn As You Sow—a ringleader of the “climate cartel”—to halt any and all conduct that may be violating Federal and State antitrust and consumer protection laws. As You Sow’s efforts to eliminate fossil fuels and transform the American economy are an assault on American families and businesses. It must stop. As You Sow is open about its notorious goals. As You Sow publicly seeks “large-scale systemic change” and works to “change corporations from the inside out.” Calling itself a “shareholder advocate,” As You Sow “press[es] corporations” through demands on company leadership and harmful shareholder resolutions. For example, As You Sow pushes net-zero policies, despite knowing that “an oil and gas company [could not] reach net zero while continuing to produce fossil fuels.” But that is the point. As You Sow desires an “energy sector transition” in which oil and gas companies “transition from fossil-fuel based energy to clean energy sources.” As You Sow sees its work as “speed[ing] the transition.”

The letter also warns that As You Sow "demands artificial transformations of entire markets and sectors, inevitably impacting the output and quality of the goods and services produced by those sectors" and claims the fossil fuel industry "will never be sustainable," while warning investors to exclude fossil fuels from investment plans. The AGs warn the activities of As You Sow are "nothing else than a frontal assault on the basic policy of the Sherman Act" and a violation of state consumer protection laws.

As You Sow also has a partnership with As You Know, a for-profit corporation that tracks thousands of public companies to create "systemic change" and, along with its proxy voting service, As You Vote, and claims to be the "most sustainability and justice aligned proxy voting policy available." The AGs warn these close relationships "raise serious consumer protection concerns." Specifically, companies that adhere to As You Sow's demands get a higher favorability rating with As You Know, which can influence investments and proxy voting. The AGs note they are "gravely concerned by the possibility of false advertising and deceptive trade practices" stemming from these policies.

Will Hild, Executive Director of Consumers' Research, released a statement on the letter

"“For years, activist organization, As You Sow, has been pressuring companies and organizations to adopt a radical climate agenda that would drive up costs, destroy reliable energy, and make things more expensive for consumers. Instead of focusing on things like lower energy costs or strengthening the American economy, As You Sow’s only priority is to reshape the energy sector to meet senseless net-zero benchmarks. Consumers’ Research applauds the state Attorneys General for holding As You Sow accountable for its nefarious behavior. The AGs are right to ask hard questions about whether As You Sow’s tactics violate the law and mislead consumers. Consumers’ Research fully supports their efforts to shine a light on this climate cartel and will continue to support elected officials who push back against radical ESG climate policies.”

Townhall also spoke to Hild about As You Sow and the risk to consumers.

"One of the frustrating things," Hild noted, "is that up until recently, this was going on in broad daylight with the net-zero asset managers, the coordination of owners of businesses...to push to lower production in that industry. That's a textbook example of violation of anti-trust law, and yet you had so little interest."

Hild is also optimistic that this letter will get results. He pointed to the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) that recently disbanded, following a letter from a group of Attorneys General warning it about anti-trust violations.

"A coalition letter was sent three years ago from a bunch of AGs," Hild said, "and within weeks the entire thing collapsed." Despite that, he said it's possible the letter will have to be followed up with the force of law.

Hild pointed to an ongoing case in Texas, where AG Ken Paxton is suing BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard for attempts to manipulate the coal market. The suit survived a motion to dismiss, and that's a sign that "the legal theory is solid," Hild said.

This is also one of the instances where consumer interests and shareholder interests go "arm-in-arm," Hild added. "This third party, As You Sow, has very little skin in the game," Hild said. Meanwhile, As You Sow's demands to lower the availability of goods and to make those goods more expensive means the interests of shareholders and consumers are "completely aligned."

In a separate statement, AG Knudsen said, “As You Sow, a little-known but influential member of the climate cartel, is attempting to eliminate the fossil-fuel industry, which will have a devastating impact on Montanans, especially in the winter when we need fossil fuels to heat our homes. Their efforts to push their green, woke agenda and box out the fossil-fuel industry appear to be a violation of antitrust and Montana consumer protection laws. As attorney general, it’s my duty to ensure they are following the law and hold them accountable if they are not.”

