Deputy ATF Director Forced to Retire
Why Do I Have Guns? Because of People Like Taylor Lorenz
Albuquerque Man Charged in Twin Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership, GOP Headquarters
Harvard Stubbornly Resists Trump Administration's Directives on Funding
These Dem Governors in the News Are Among Least Popular in the Country....
Trump Meeting Contrasts: Bill Maher vs. Gretchen Whitmer
Here's Why Maine's Governor Threw a Hissy Fit Over Donald Trump
Taylor Lorenz Put Out Quite the Post to Try to Clarify Her Outrageous Comments on Luigi Mangione

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | April 14, 2025 3:00 PM
Townhall Media

Taylor Lorenz is back in the news after pulling another crazy stunt. As Matt covered, Lorenz fawned over accused murderer Luigi Mangione during a CNN interview. "You’re going to see women, especially, that feel like, 'Oh my God…Here’s this man who is revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart. He’s a person that seems…this morally good man, which is hard to find,'" she claimed, while host Donie O'Sullivan joked about it. Following the backlash, Lorenz is trying to claim she wasn't actually praising Mangione, who is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last December. Attorney General Pam Bondi has directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione.

Advertisement

Among the many to share Lorenz's comments in horror on social media was conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who quoted a repost of O'Sullivan. In addition to joking about how "I just realized women will literally date an assassin before they swipe right on me," O'Sullivan had quite the framing of the interview. The program was ironically titled "MisinfoNation: Extreme American."

Lorenz didn't take too well to Walsh being among those calling her out for her remarks, as Sister Toldjah at our sister site, RedState, picked up on. 

In a post on Sunday night, Lorenz downplayed her remarks as being about how Mangione's supporters regard him as a "morally good man." Even then, she still tried to defend Mangione in a way by adding in parentheses that "we haven’t even heard him speak so who knows what his actual motivations/morals are."

Advertisement

Lorenz restricted replies to her post, but of the nine reposts, four of them are quoted reposts taking issue with her narrative. There are also presently just under 50 likes. Walsh's quoted repost of O'Sullivan meanwhile enjoys 9,000 likes.

Since the show aired Sunday night, Lorenz has been posting incessantly about this and all kinds of topics, including her favorites, such as COVID and anti-Israel propaganda. She's still posted plenty about trying to defend and walk back her remarks, though, and she still, in her way, tries to defend Mangione.

Advertisement

For all of Lorenz's lamenting, it's worth reminding that she's made noteworthy comments about Mangione before, and not in a good way. She gushed over the accused killer last December, just days after Thompson's death. The fit of giggles she also found herself in irked host Piers Morgan as well, and even led him to include expletives in his questions for Lorenz.

As Mediate quoted from that interview Lorenz did with Morgan:

Why would you be in such a celebratory mood about the execution of another human being?” he questioned. “Aren’t you supposed to be on the caring, sharing left where, you know, you believe in the sanctity of life?”

Lorenz replied, “I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately.” 

Lorenz’s answer visibly shocked Morgan, who asked, “Joy?! Serious? Joy at a man’s execution?” 

“Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy,” Lorenz declared.

Morgan pressed, “How can this make you joyful? This guy is a husband, he’s a father, and he’s been gunned down in the middle of Manhattan. Why does that make you joyful?” 

Lorenz's attempts to clarify her remarks thus look even more ridiculous when we point to comments she made in recent months. 

Besides the platforming of Lorenz and O'Sullivan thinking this was an appropriate time to joke about himself with some self-deprecating humor, CNN has been plagued by narratives around Mangione in other ways.

In February, one of their hosts, Kaitlan Collins, shared the link for a defense fund for Mangione. She quickly deleted the post, though Collins still tried to claim that she didn't share a fundraising link for the accused murderer. Her post claiming she did no such thing was in response to an article from the New York Post and has received close to 7,000 replies reminding her she, in fact, did so. 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement