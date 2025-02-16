CNN Reporter Forced to Delete This Tweet About Luigi Mangione After Backlash

What the hell was she thinking? Then again, Kaitlin Collins works for CNN. The reporter posted a link to the defense fund of Luigi Mangione, who has been accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year. There was no apology issued from Collins—just a silent deletion of the social media post, after it earned an immense backlash (via Fox News):

Advertisement

CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins apparently deleted a social media post after receiving backlash for appearing to promote a defense fund for Luigi Mangione, the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer. In the post on X, Collins showed a link to a new website launched by defense lawyers for Mangione, who faces charges of first-degree murder in furtherance of an act of terrorism, stalking and other state and federal charges in New York and Pennsylvania for allegedly gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024. Thompson was a married father of two. Mangione, 26, who was born into a wealthy Maryland family, was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa., on Dec. 9 after a multi-state manhunt. Following his arrest, followers donated over $300,000 for his legal defense. […] WMAL host Larry O'Connor commented on the situation, saying Collins "used her considerable platform to promote a link for the defense fund of a cold-blooded killer." "She has not yet apologized nor has she posted anything else in 24 hours," he added.

Oh, it gets worse: Mangione issued a thank you note to his supporters on that website (via NBC News)

The suspect in the ambush killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson thanked people who have written to him as he is jailed in a New York City detention facility. Luigi Mangione's statement, posted on a website set up by his defense to provide information about his cases, appear to be his first public comments since he shouted to reporters before a court appearance in Pennsylvania in December. […] “I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” Mangione said in a statement posted to that website.

These are the heroes of the Left, folks. What a weird bunch.

Mangione is accused of shooting Thompson outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel on December 4, 2024, in the early morning hours. Thompson was in the city for an investor’s meeting. Mangione was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania five days later.