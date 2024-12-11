Piers Morgan Rips Into Taylor Lorenz as She Giggles About Healthcare CEO's Death

Piers Morgan had enough of Taylor Lorenz’s antics on his show. The former Washington Post reporter has been vocal about her pleasure over the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was murdered in the early morning hours on December 4 outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel. Lorenz has taken the weird position that wishing death upon those who they think might have caused the issues within America’s healthcare system is warranted and should be celebrated.

It's the Left’s weird segue into debating the failure of American healthcare, which is fine. The roping-in of a brutal murder is weird. You can have a substantive policy debate without exhibiting joy over the death of someone because he’s a corporate executive. On his show, Morgan had enough of Lorenz’s schadenfreude, asking the writer why the f**k she was smiling about this event (via Mediaite):

"Taylor, I don't mean to be rude - but why the f*ck are you laughing all the time?" 😆pic.twitter.com/5BxxXsTb7N — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 10, 2024

“Why would you be in such a celebratory mood about the execution of another human being?” he questioned. “Aren’t you supposed to be on the caring, sharing left where, you know, you believe in the sanctity of life?” Lorenz replied, “I do believe in the sanctity of life and I think that’s why I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy, unfortunately.” Lorenz’s answer visibly shocked Morgan, who asked, “Joy?! Serious? Joy at a man’s execution?” “Maybe not joy, but certainly not empathy,” Lorenz declared. Morgan pressed, “How can this make you joyful? This guy is a husband, he’s a father, and he’s been gunned down in the middle of Manhattan. Why does that make you joyful?” […] “So should they all be killed then?” asked Morgan. “Should they all be killed, these healthcare executives? Would that make you even more joyful?” After Lorenz laughed and replied, “Uh, no,” Morgan shot back, “Well, why not? Why are you laughing? You seem to find the whole thing hilarious. A bloke’s been murdered in the street. I don’t find it funny at all.” […] “Taylor, I don’t mean to be rude, but why the fuck are you laughing all the time?” Morgan snapped. “I don’t get it. Sorry, apologies for my language, but honestly I find it unbelievable! What are you laughing at?”

Guest Tomi Lahren tried to provide a saner take, especially since Mr. Thompson leaves behind a wife and two kids. Lorenz's sophomoric attitude got to Morgan.

Luigi Mangione, who hails from a prominent Baltimore family, has been arrested and charged with Thompson’s murder. He was arrested in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where police found a firearm, four fake IDs, and reportedly $8,000 in cash. He also had a manifesto on his person. The irony about making this kid some working-class folk hero is that he’s not. He’s a rich kid who probably had a higher net worth than that of Mr. Thompson, an Iowa native who came from a working-class background.

It's Lorenz’s reaction that makes it impossible for Democrats to connect with people because they’re so online, detached, and extreme that it makes voters want to punch them in the face. Whatever cockamamie take there is out there, the Left will adopt it. Handicapped parking spaces being symbols of white supremacy is something liberals would adopt and likely will at some point because they’re all mental invalids at this point.