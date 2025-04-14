CNN Just Hit a New Low With This Interview

On December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by an assassin in the early morning hours outside of the Hilton Midtown Hotel before a shareholders meeting. The suspect, Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Upon his arrest, a 3-D printed suppressed firearm and a fake driver’s license were found in his possession, the same one used to check into a hostel in New York City before Thompson’s murder.

It's been something of a Rorschach test, with some noting that it has exposed the Democratic Party as being comprised of LGBT folks and single, college-educated women, neither of which is large enough to win elections but big enough to cost Democrats plenty of them. They all lined up to bask in his presence, including sending some ‘not safe for work’ requests to the accused assassin. For former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, she’s enamored by him. CNN did an interview where they allowed this woman to normalize assassinations. It was a love letter, and one could see why the publication cut ties with her.

Taylor Lorenz on murderer Luigi Mangioni: “Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find”pic.twitter.com/o2rmSu1MNV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 13, 2025

CNN literally normalizing politically motivated assassinations. https://t.co/cSFrzclvmd — RBe (@RBPundit) April 14, 2025

Donie - she’s not a journalist. She literally was hoping that a former president was dead this week. And now she’s somehow trying to justify that coward Luigi as you nod along.



The fact that you give this lunatic a platform says everything about your brand. https://t.co/CRKlBdY1FM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) April 13, 2025

Regarding the women who gather outside for Mangione’s court appearances, Lorenz described their mindset:

Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find.

What lunacy, but it’s paying for Lorenz. If it bleeds, it leads, right?

Taylor Lorenz says she saw the “biggest audience growth” she’s ever experienced by slobbering over Luigi Mangione



Now it makes sense. https://t.co/ongL2uZH3c — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 13, 2025

Dear God.