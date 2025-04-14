Trump Moved Obama's White House Portrait...and Some Libs Totally Melted Down
Tipsheet

CNN Just Hit a New Low With This Interview

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 14, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

On December 4, 2024, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down by an assassin in the early morning hours outside of the Hilton Midtown Hotel before a shareholders meeting. The suspect, Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested days later in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Upon his arrest, a 3-D printed suppressed firearm and a fake driver’s license were found in his possession, the same one used to check into a hostel in New York City before Thompson’s murder.

It's been something of a Rorschach test, with some noting that it has exposed the Democratic Party as being comprised of LGBT folks and single, college-educated women, neither of which is large enough to win elections but big enough to cost Democrats plenty of them. They all lined up to bask in his presence, including sending some ‘not safe for work’ requests to the accused assassin. For former Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz, she’s enamored by him. CNN did an interview where they allowed this woman to normalize assassinations. It was a love letter, and one could see why the publication cut ties with her. 

Regarding the women who gather outside for Mangione’s court appearances, Lorenz described their mindset:

Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find. 

What lunacy, but it’s paying for Lorenz. If it bleeds, it leads, right? 

Dear God.

