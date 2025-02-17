Did You Catch What the Latest Polls Also Revealed About the Trump Agenda?
I Wish This Headline in The New York Times Was Satire, But It's...
Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to...
Even This Liberal Reporter Was Aghast at CBS News' Margaret Brennan's Appalling Take...
So, JD Vance Made a German Politician Cry. Here's What Happened.
This Veteran Can Finally Recommend Enlisting in the Military Again
VIP
Nancy Pelosi Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving
A Libertarian Take on Crime and Punishment in El Salvador
DOGE: Government Efficiency? How About Government Elimination?
Peace Will Be Trump's Greatest Achievement
You Won’t Believe Why This Border Agent Was Just Arrested
Border Agents Will Stop Wearing Body Cameras. Here’s Why.
Renaming Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America Makes Perfect Sense
Europe and the U.S.: A Divorce
Tipsheet

Kaitlan Collins Had Quite the Response After Deleting Link to Luigi Mangione's Defense Fund

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 17, 2025 10:00 AM
Townhall Media

As Matt covered earlier, CNN's Kaitlan Collins put out a truly bizarre post in which she shared the legal defense fund link for Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. After much backlash, Collins deleted the post, but has since been claiming that she did no such thing.

Advertisement

On Sunday morning, Collins responded to an article by The New York Post, "CNN’s Kaitlan Collins deletes post promoting Luigi Mangione’s defense fund after backlash."

"This is not true. I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him," Collins claimed. 

The post has been hit with close to 7,000 replies in the approximately 24 hours that it's been up as well as plenty of quoted reposts. Given all the attention to such a post, we might even expect some context and corrections from Community Notes.

Especially in this day and age, the internet is forever, with users also posting screenshots to remind Collins of what she indeed posted.

Recommended

Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to Say Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Users also raised pertinent questions about Collins' framing, such as if she even looked at the link to what she was posting, and if she is calling out The New York Post for reporting on what she posted, why did she actually delete it?

Advertisement

Collins has yet to post anything else about Mangione, including when it comes to the since-deleted post. 

It's certainly been a rough few days for the CNN host. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called Collins out for rudely interrupting him as he was still holding up the executive order he had just signed about reciprocal tariffs. He also put her in her place, as well as all of CNN, over Russia's war with Ukraine and for the network's defense of President Joe Biden. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to Say Last Night Matt Vespa
You Won’t Believe Why This Border Agent Was Just Arrested Madeline Leesman
Even This Liberal Reporter Was Aghast at CBS News' Margaret Brennan's Appalling Take on the Holocaust Matt Vespa
I Wish This Headline in The New York Times Was Satire, But It's Not Matt Vespa
So, JD Vance Made a German Politician Cry. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Did You Catch What the Latest Polls Also Revealed About the Trump Agenda? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not Many Americans Are Going to Tolerate What These Federal Workers Had to Say Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement