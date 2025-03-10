Jasmine Crockett Keeps Promoting Illegal Immigration

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon with her crazy antics. Over the weekend, while speaking to Katie Phang on MSNBC, the congresswoman insisted it is not actually a crime to come into the country illegally.

"It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime," Crockett claimed, also going on to claim that "they really want our local law enforcement to go out and round up people when they could be looking out for the murderers and the sexual abusers, as well as the robbers. They want them to go and round people up on civil accusations."

“It is not a criminal violation to enter the country illegally… It’s not a crime.” - Rep Jasmine Crockett pic.twitter.com/9tYYEvowlZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

There's quite a bit to unpack in such a brief clip. Her claims were hit with context from Community Notes, citing how it is indeed a crime to enter the country illegally under 8 U.S.C. § 1325. Many chimed in with quoted reposts and replies to point this fact out, including Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), and Crockett's remarks have also since become a trending topic over X.

Furthermore, it's awfully rich for a member of the Democratic Party to express concern about crime. In New York City, for instance, which is also a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants, crime has been a particular problem in recent years. Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and his office would also rather focus on going after now-President Donald Trump and heroes like Daniel Penny, rather than properly address violent crime in the city. Theft has become so out of control that pharmacies like CVS also have to lock up many of their products and have even had to close stores.

This is not the only time that Crockett has made shocking claims about illegal immigration in recent days. Last week, the same day that the president gave his speech before a joint session of Congress, a "24-Hour State of the People Marathon" virtual event took place. It was during such an event that Crockett claimed Republicans are cracking down on illegal immigration because Trump wants to make black people "go back to the fields!"

Yeah, it’s literally a crime



See 8 U.S.C. § 1325 https://t.co/UJ2RohWBbE — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 9, 2025

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress has radical Democrats in panic mode, and their childish protests won't stop all of the winning.

