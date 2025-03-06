Jasmine Crockett Outdoes Herself Yet Again, Claims Trump Wants to Send Black People 'Back to the Fields'

We've been covering how extremely anti-Trump Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has been, especially recently, throwing out all sorts of accusations about President Donald Trump. Just when it seems she couldn't go any further, she comes up with a worse comment. Democrats' performative tricks weren't merely limited to the outbursts in the chamber on Tuesday night when Trump gave a speech before a joint session of Congress. Crockett did her own event, "24-Hour State of the People Marathon," meant to counter Trump's speech. It was then that she made some rather noteworthy remarks about Trump, immigration, and black people.

As Rusty Weiss at our sister site of RedState shared, Crockett, gesturing wildly as she did so, went on a rant about how they have decided to go after immigrants, and things like that, and they've said, 'oh, they've taken your black jobs, they've taken your black jobs,'" adding, "not really."

"They are obviously jobs that they want us to go back to," Crockett continued. "Such as working the fields, all right?" The Reverend Dr. Frederick D. Haynes, III, whom Crockett was speaking to, could be seen nodding along in agreement. "Those immigrants that come into our country, they work the fields, something that we ain't done in a long time, and clearly, he is trying to make us go back to the fields!"

Rep. Jasmine Crockett continues going for gold in the Stupid Olympics, saying enforcing immigration laws is Trump's way of trying to send black people "back to the fields." pic.twitter.com/TZliWzHYzP — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) March 6, 2025

As Weiss also pointed out, such claims are reminiscent of the 2012 reelection campaign for Barack Obama, when Joe Biden was his vice president. Speaking before a crowd on the campaign trail, Biden declared that Republicans were "going to put y'all back in chains!"

These fearmongering talking points about immigrants may sound nice to far-leftists to gin up their supporters, but that doesn't make them any more true. Democratic allies in the legacy media also repeat such narratives, though, as we saw at the very start of the second Trump administration, especially over CNN.

Approximately one week after Trump was inaugurated, Jake Tapper went with similar talking points when speaking with Stephen Miller, who has worked for the Trump White House both terms and is now the White House deputy chief of staff for policy.

Tapper rattled off numbers about illegal immigrants working in agriculture and fearmongering on prices, even adding, "in many of cases, as you know, these migrants do jobs many Americans do not want to do," prompting a smirk from Miller. When Miller did get the chance to speak, he called Tapper out for raising an argument about exploitive labor.

"I'm sure it's not your position, Jake, you're just asking the question, that we should supply America's food with exploitative, illegal alien labor." He also went on to remind that "only 1 percent of alien workers in the entire country work in agriculture. The top destination for illegal aliens are large cities like New York, like Los Angeles and small, industrial towns, of course, all across the heartland."

"None of those illegal aliens are doing farm work," Miller made clear, also adding points about illegal immigration during the Biden-Harris administration while Tapper tried to talk over him. "The illegal aliens that Joe Biden brought into our country are not full stop doing farm work. They are not! The illegal aliens he brought in from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua. They are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare," he added. "As for the farmers, there is a guest worker program that President Trump supports," Miller also offered.

🔥HOLY SMOKES: @StephenM just scorched a combative Jake Tapper and his “who’s going to pick the crops!" propaganda:



"Well, I mean, I'm sure it's not your position, Jake. You're just asking the question that we should supply America's food with exploitative, illegal alien labor.… pic.twitter.com/dhBsJpN59W — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 28, 2025

Another fellow far-leftist congressman, Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), also gave remarks about black people, this time to do with education and Trump's plan to get rid of the Department of Education. "

"It’s a recipe to make education unavailable to black people," Johnson claimed. "It puts us back to when America was 'great,' and we were picking cotton and doing the productivity that they’re putting my Latino brothers and sisters who migrate here to do that work because we are not suited intellectually to do it anymore."

"But they would have us back, confined to doing that kind of work," he also said, going for even more fearmongering. "We gotta watch out for where we are headed."

The Democrats' comments have since become a trending topic over X, with even other members of Congress, such as Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) chiming in with a post that tanked both Crockett and Johnson. Gill called the comments "deranged" and "completely off base," and also insisted that "they should apologize."

This is deranged.@RepJasmine and @HankJohnsonGA are suggesting President Trump wants to bring back slavery.



This is completely off base, and they should apologize. pic.twitter.com/ZdV5VVMrz4 — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 6, 2025

Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

