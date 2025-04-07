Trump Squeezes China as Other Countries Work to Get Tariff Deals
Bill Maher Had This Acute Observation About Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 07, 2025 3:30 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

 There’s a lot of chatter about Bill Maher meeting with President Donald Trump. The noted and vocal Trump critic accepted a private dinner invitation from the president, which the comedian and late-night HBO host graciously accepted. He doesn’t care if his liberal audience finds this a deplorable act, promptly saying these people could f**k off: it’s the president of the United States. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime invitation. You go no matter who occupies the White House. Maher reportedly came with a copy of every insult he hurled at Trump; he autographed it.

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo brought up the dinner recently, where Maher explained why he’s going. The man is friends with conservatives, and he’s not afraid to be challenged, something the Left has become allergic to, which has fueled authoritarian tendencies. The HBO host also said that Trump is the “most effective politician” of our time. And he admitted there are things that he must give him props—like showing the house of the Taliban leader and threatening to kill him if he plays games that could cost American lives when we began our withdrawal. It might be apocryphal, but it’s also something I could see Trump doing. Maher loved it.  He credits the man for leaning into whatever he feels is right, a massive bonus since voters can see a phony from miles away. 

Shorter Maher: Trump is compelling and authentic, and the latter is conspicuously absent from today’s Democrats. Democrats haven’t had a charismatic leader since Obama. And thus far, no one has been able to fill that void 

The pair also discussed why Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) can tell terrible jokes about disabled people and get away with it. You already know the answer: It’s because she has the magic armor that comes from being a black female Democrat.

Both points were spot-on, though we already knew one, especially about Trump.

