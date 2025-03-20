Liberal 'Comedians' Are Joining In on Justifying Violence Against Tesla Dealerships

Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, found out the hard way that it's not a good idea to encourage violence against Elon Musk and Tesla car dealerships. As he advertised his Substack piece, he was locked out of his account on X and then suspended. It's not merely Wilson, though, going for such a vile tactic. So-called liberal "comedians" are joining in as well. During an episode this week of "The Daily Show," the audience erupted in laughter in response to a segment applauding acts of violence against Tesla dealerships.

Also this week, Jimmy Kimmel took several shots at Musk during his monologue, with his audience eating it right up. "Our co-president Elon Musk sent a Space-X vehicle to bring the astronauts back, and when they landed, he fired them immediately upon landing," Kimmel joked, going for a common refrain from the left, which is that Musk is a co-president of President Donald Trump.

"Tesla stock is way down, almost disastrously so," he continued, similarly celebrating this as Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) has done during town hall events, which he has not even held in his own state as governor. The audience applauded so enthusiastically that it broke up Kimmel's monologue.

"People have been vandalizing Tesla vehicles, new Tesla vehicles. Please, don't vandalize, don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles," Kimmel continued, while staring at the camera in a particular way, likely to make it clear he was being sarcastic.

In response to a clip from Western Lensman posted over X, Musk referred to Kimmel as "a jerk."

What a jerk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

A pinned post from Western Lensman on Thursday morning features another clip from Kimmel, doubling down on treating such attacks as a joke, even as clips are played of these frightening instances of what appear to be arson attacks. Kimmel even justifies the violent ways in which people are taking out their anger against Musk.

As Kimmel quipped, burning cars is "not great for the environment," to noticeable enough laughter from those in the audience. There was more laughter as Kimmel further mentiioned how Teslas blow up.

"And nobody should be setting fires. You could kill somebody, you could hurt somebody. Elon Musk might not care about other people," he claimed without evidence, "but decent Americans should. The world's richest man," he said, awkwardly pausing before actually finishing the word so as to call Musk "a mannequin has been trying to drum up sympathy for himself lately," adding how his stock is down.

Kimmel then played a clip of Musk's appearance on Fox News' "Hannity," where the audience again laughed at and mocked Musk for lamenting the violence against Tesla car dealerships. Musk offered that "there's some kind of mental illness thing going on here, because this doesn't make any sense!"

As the clip from "Hannity" ended, Kimmel then went on to try to explain the situation to Musk, justifying the attacks. "Well, let me see if I can explain it for you," he offered to laughter from his audience. "When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad!" The audience not only laughed, but erupted in applause, forcing Kimmel to momentarily pause his monologue. "My God, I mean, this poor guy. You do one, maybe two Nazis salutes, everybody gets all bent out of shape!"

Another narrative from the left, beyond referring to Musk as Trump's co-president and/or downplaying the violence against Tesla car dealerships, has been to claim a gesture of his from a rally on January 20 for Trump's second inauguration was really a Nazi salute.

Kimmel doubles down: After playing clips of Tesla arson attacks, Kimmel then accuses of Elon of “trying to drum up sympathy for himself” —



— then explains to Elon why he deserves it:



"When you pull out a chainsaw to celebrate firing thousands of people, they get mad." pic.twitter.com/0QGTHkV6bf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025

Many reacted to this pinned post to call out Kimmel's "jokes," including CNN's Scott Jennings, as our sister site of Twitchy highlighted. Jennings is often the lone voice of reasons for many of his fellow panelists on the liberal network, and has spoken out against the violence before, including when going up against Neera Tanden, who had just been working for the Biden-Harris administration.

"The message from the American Left to conservatives is unmistakable: silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. This isn’t comedy - these are marching orders," Jennings aptly warned.

The message from the American Left to conservatives is unmistakable: silence yourselves, or we will do it for you. This isn’t comedy - these are marching orders. https://t.co/DveEyW47nl — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 20, 2025

I'm sure that Neera Tanden thought her bothsidesing the Tesla terror attacks with J6 was a cute take until Scott Jennings tore the bark off of her. Rattled her so hard she dropped her coffee mug pic.twitter.com/saBZMpdwV3 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 19, 2025

During the Thursday episode of "The View," comedian Bill Burr appeared as a guest, where he too joined in on mocking Musk, as if the ladies of the program have not done so enough.

Burr mocking Musk for being one of the "nerds that own the politicians" and bringing his social skills into it with how he interacts with women, which has since become a trending topic over X, is particularly cringeworthy, given that Musk has Asperger's syndrome. He even went on to claim "they don't have any concern for it" when it comes to Earth, which is why Musk, Burr argued, is looking to explore other planets.

Umm, he’s calling Elon Musk a “nerd” and mocking his social skills…? Does he not know that Musk has Asperger’s…? 😬 https://t.co/OPhWAdtPt7 — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) March 20, 2025

While comedian may continue to mock Musk, and even downplay or justify the violence, the Trump administration is not backing down.

These acts of violence are being classified as "domestic terrorism." Further, Attorney General Pam Bondi earlier on Thursday announced numerous federal charges for those accused in taking part of such attacks.

DOGE is finding billions of dollars in wasteful spending, and the Democrats are losing their minds as they realize their gravy train and woke projects are coming to an end.

