Musk Reacts to What The Daily Show's Audience Did During Segment on Tesla Attacks

Elon Musk, senior adviser to the president and CEO of Tesla, blasted the reaction from the Daily Show’s audience during a segment discussing the recent attacks on the electric vehicles, charging stations, and dealerships from progressives angry over his role reining in waste, fraud, and abuse in the federal government.

In a clip from the program circulating on social media, the audience breaks out in cheers as host Jordan Klepper shows various news broadcasts on how feds are investigating arson, shootings, and acts of vandalism targeting Tesla.

“Wow, you guys like petty acts of domestic terrorism, huh?” Klepper said, commenting on the audience’s reaction.

"This is super messed up," Musk commented, to which Sen. Mike Lee said it's "pure evil."

Earlier this month, President Trump said acts of violence against Tesla and other companies will be considered domestic terrorism.

“Those people are going to go through a big problem when we catch them," he told reporters. "We’ve got a lot of cameras up, we already know who some of them are. We’re going to catch them. And they’re bad guys. They’re the same guys that screw around with our schools and universities, the same garbage. And, no, we’re going to catch them. And let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you and you’re going to go through hell.”

The comments came the same day Trump purchased a Tesla in a show of support for his senior adviser.

"To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” Trump wrote on Truth Social when he announced his plan to purchase a Tesla. “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

"Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???” he added.