Tipsheet

Neera Tanden Tried to Compare Tesla Attacks and J6. It Did Not End Well For Her.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | March 19, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

CNN’s Scott Jennings schooled Neera Tanden after the former Biden administration official brought up January 6 during a discussion about the attacks on Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations nationwide over Elon Musk’s role in the Trump administration.

“The other night, Donald Trump said these are domestic terrorists,” Jennings said. “I mean, it’s obviously an organized, coordinated effort – however people are communicating with each other to do this to people around the country who chose to buy a Tesla at some point in the past, many of whom I’m sure were Democrats who bought them in the first place – all because their entire political worldview is ruled by their emotions. And that’s the American left right now. It is one angry mob after another willing to take things into their own hands, up to and including keying, firebombing, and otherwise vandalizing cars and car dealerships and charging stations.”

That’s when Tanden followed up with a response about the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. 

“So, when they do it to a Tesla dealership, it’s really bad. But when they do it to the halls of Congress, we should pardon them? Is that your position?” she asked. 

But Jennings said it was clear she had no idea what his position on January 6 is and went on to “educate” her.

After calling out her “condescending” behavior, he brought her up to speed on his position.

"I didn’t support what happened on January 6th and was one of the first Republicans to call it out," he noted. "I don’t support the pardons. I have repeatedly, just like my friend Ashley here, said that no violence in our political system is acceptable. But this right here, what’s going on with a guy who helps our country, who runs successful companies, who doesn’t have to be doing this, and now one of his companies is under systematic terroristic threat and violence all over the country. And people seem to be laughing about it or fine with it. It’s outrageous. I’ve sat at this table and had people say we should cut Elon Musk from the government totally. He rescued our astronauts today. Is that what we want? The treatment of this guy is outrageous. These people who are doing this need to be found and put in jail and made an example of. That’s my point."

TANDEN: Anyone who commits violence against Tesla or Congress or anyone else should be put in jail 1,000%, but that should not stifle dissent or opposition from Elon Musk.

JENNINGS: Of course. Give it a little lip service. Give it a little both sides.

TANDEN: There’s no both sides here. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry to say that people are legitimately upset. They are legitimately upset at Elon Musk. And they’re doing it on their own. But there’s no reason to have violence in the country. But I just wish all of us would support criticism of or would support punishing people who are violent wherever they are. (Transcript via Mediaite)

