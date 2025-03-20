Pam Bondi Announces Federal Charges Against Tesla Terrorists

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced a slew of severe charges Thursday against several violent far-left arsonists who allegedly attacked separate Tesla sites across the country.

A trio of anti-Musk agitators are federally charged over the destruction of these Tesla properties. All three suspects will "face the full force of the law" for allegedly using Molotov cocktails to firebomb Tesla cars and charging stations, according to a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

One of them, a "transgender" extremist found armed with a suppressed AR-15 rifle, was arrested after throwing approximately eight Molotov cocktails at a Tesla dealership in Salem, Oregon, according to the Trump DOJ.

41-year-old Adam Matthew Lansky, who uses the "trans" alias "Allison Tesla," was arrested over the Inauguration Day firebombing and February 19 shooting of a Tesla showroom.

Lansky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic rifle at a witness during the first Tesla attack. He has been charged by the DOJ with illegally possessing an unregistered destructive device.

According to investigative journalist Andy Ngo, he was recruiting LGBTQ+ activists in the Salem area to train with firearms.

Another "transgender"-identifying individual was arrested in Loveland, Colorado, after allegedly attempting to light Teslas on fire with improvised incendiary devices. That suspect was later discovered in possession of more firebombing materials.

40-year-old "Lucy Grace," formerly Justin Thomas Nelson, allegedly repeatedly returned to a local Tesla lot from the end of January throughout February to carry out a string of arson attacks. According to authorities, Nelson spray-painted "Nazi" under the dealership's entrance sign. On February 24, Nelson was arrested on the scene possessing a container of gasoline plus a box of bottles and wick material.

Nelson now faces federal charges of maliciously destroying property.

According to Ngo, Nelson grooms children online into "transitioning genders" and encourages them to lie to their parents.

In Charleston, South Carolina, a third suspect wrote "profane" messages against President Donald Trump around a number of Tesla charging stations prior to setting the premises on fire with Molotov cocktails.

Daniel Clarke-Pounder, 24, spray-painted "F— Trump" and "Long Live Ukraine" in a Tesla charging station parking spot, according to the criminal complaint. He then allegedly pulled out five incendiary devices and hurled them at the Tesla chargers, significantly damaging them.

Clarke-Pounder was arrested on criminal charges in connection with the arson attack, the Trump DOJ says.

Each defendant faces "serious" charges carrying a minimum penalty of five years and up to 20 years in prison, according to the Trump DOJ.

"The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended," Bondi said in a statement. "Let this be a warning: if you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars."

Elon Musk and DOGE are bringing much-needed accountability to our out-of-control bureaucracy as they take a chainsaw to rampant waste, fraud, and abuse.

