Elon Musk Levels Tim Walz After He Cheers for Tesla's Falling Stock Prices

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz recently demonstrated why Americans didn’t want him to be their vice president.

During a Tuesday speech in Wisconsin, Walz told the audience he checks to see how Tesla Motor Company’s stock price is doing to “give me a little boost during the day.”

He noted that the company’s stock was “$225 and dropping” referencing its closing share price on Tuesday. This represents a 50 percent decline from December, according to Forbes.

Walz posted the video clip on X with the caption: “If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock.”

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Tesla owner Elon Musk clapped back at the governor, saying that when he needs a boost, he looks at the portrait of Vice President JD Vance in the White House and thanks the Lord.

Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord 🙏 https://t.co/etwL4KocIx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

Musk wasn’t the only one who slammed Walz for his tone-deaf post. Author Carol Roth criticized him for “gleefully rooting for a major US company to fail and rooting for their stock which is widely held by pension funds and retirement funds to tank.”

Imaging actively and gleefully rooting for a major US company to fail and rooting for their stock which is widely held by pension funds and retirement funds to tank, and telling everyone about it while wanting to lead the country! https://t.co/HtYET4aeb3 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 19, 2025

Podcaster and Dilbert creator Scott Adams said Walz’s comments were “wrong on such a deep level.” He suggested that the GOP should use this clip as a “campaign theme,” which is some pretty smart advice.

This is wrong on such a deep level.



Republicans should use it as a campaign theme. "Democrats destroying great American companies." https://t.co/meRt8312KR — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 19, 2025

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld also chimed in, characterizing Walz’s comments as “The definition of envy” and pointed out that “As a man saves two astronauts, another lesser man seeks to destroy that man’s company.”

The definition of envy. As a man saves two astronauts, another lesser man seeks to destroy that man’s company. Do you need any more proof that the Democrat party is no longer a party of men? https://t.co/LTS30nnbKi — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) March 19, 2025

For a guy whose main campaign talking point was “Republicans are weird,” Walz sure has some bizarre moments. This man actually thought it was a smart idea to publicly celebrate a major American company facing troubles.

This isn’t too surprising, however, given that the left has essentially declared war on Tesla because Musk is aligned with the Orange Man What Is Bad™ and is overseeing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative to scale back government spending.

Over the past few weeks, crazed leftists have engaged in political violence against the company, with agitators vandalizing Tesla’s vehicles. They have spray-painted swastikas on the cars and even set many of them on fire in showrooms.

Even further, leftists even set up a website called “Dogequest” which features the personal information of Tesla owners across the country.

A website called “Dogequest” reportedly contains personal information of Tesla owners across the country to shame them into giving up their electric vehicles. In other words, they’re being doxed, as their names, addresses, and phone numbers are found on this interactive website that uses a Molotov cocktail as a cursor. Additionally, Tesla dealerships and locations of the company’s supercharger stations are also included on the map, as are some employees of DOGE, though the information hasn't been confirmed.

The fact that Walz would make these comments after the barrage of attacks against Tesla shows that he lacks the ability to read the room. If you want to oppose Musk, criticize his policies. But publicly wishing that his company would fail as leftists are literally setting its products on fire was likely the dumbest move Walz could have made.

In the end, Walz’s blunder is yet another episode of “This Is Why Trump Won.”