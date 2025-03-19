Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain
Tipsheet

The Usual Suspects Lamented Israel's Operation Against Hamas, While an American Is Still Held Hostage

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | March 19, 2025 10:45 PM
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Earlier this week, Israel conducted quite the operation against Hamas. Despite warnings from Israel and President Donald Trump, Hamas terrorists are still holding hostages in captivity, as they've been doing for over 500 days. Among those still being held hostage is Edan Alexander, an American citizen. Hamas could have returned the hostages to end the hostilities, yet the terrorists refused, and they, along with those in the mainstream media who repeat their propaganda statistics, are lamenting the resulting attack.

It's not just the media, though, like the Associated Press, an outlet which has spewed pro-Hamas narratives plenty of times before, and which even had reporters embedded with the terrorists for the October 7 attack. Members of Congress here at home have even further become what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to in his address before a joint session of Congress last July as "useful idiots."

On Tuesday morning, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) put out a quoted repost of the AP. Both the outlet and the congresswoman referenced claims of over 400 Palestinians being killed, citing "the territory’s Health Ministry," which means both are promoting propaganda figures from Hamas. 

Watson Coleman did reference the hostages, at the very end of her post, putting the onus on Trump, though. "If there is to be any chance of peace and the return of hostages, the US Congress must stop this escalation by blocking Trump's billions in weapons giveaways to Israel," she claimed to conclude her post. 

Time for the Trump DOJ and FBI to Deal the Pain Kurt Schlichter
There is no reference to Alexander in Watson Coleman's post, even though he is from New Jersey. In fact, it does not appear that the congresswoman has ever posted about him from that X account. 

The post drew particular ire from Michael Rapport, who devoted no less than two quoted reposts to expressing her outrage against the congresswoman's take. He mentions Alexander by name, and is particularly incensed that the Watson Coleman didn't do so.

Rapport similarly went after other particularly anti-Israel members of Congress for their takes, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), both of whom are members of the far-left Squad. 

Also on Tuesday morning, Sanders put out a post lamenting how Netanyahu has cut off aid to Gaza, even lamenting the fate of the region that supports Hamas terrorists and their parading of the coffins of dead Jews, even toddlers. "Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again," Sanders continued, notably putting the blame on Netanyahu. He concludes his post by emphasizing "NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL."

Sanders has made his anti-Israel and anti-Netanyahu stance quite well known. Last November, he brought forward several resolutions to against our ally in the Middle East, including when it comes to military aid. 

Such a post prompted Rapport, in addition to shaming Sanders, to refer to him as a "rich old self hating con man," similar language to a quoted repost he used against the senator last month. 

In that previous post, Sanders was promoting propaganda figures about the number of Palestinians supposedly dead.

Not surprisingly, there was a post from Omar on Tuesday afternoon. While she lamented the fate of Gaza, she dared to speak up for the hostages, claiming that Netanyahu was the one putting their lives at risk and that he had also "shattered the ceasefire agreement."

Omar also emphasized her desire for an "Arms embargo NOW."

Her post earned two quoted reposts from an unhappy Rapport, including references to her remarks about the September 11, 2001 attacks and her marriage. Both included explicit language. 

On Tuesday night, AOC also reposted the AP, and did so from her official account. The Squad member not only repeated the figure about over 400 Palestinians, she, just like Sanders did, blamed Netanyahu for breaking the ceasefire. Her post also calls for stopping a weapons transfer to our ally in the Middle East, and likewise makes zero reference to the hostages.

Rapport chimed in with a repost from Aviva Klompas, who posted a picture of a Hamas terrorist and noted "Squad goals" included backing such terrorists. There were plenty more chiming in, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), as well as Bonchie from our sister site of RedState. 

As for Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), another member of the Squad, who was censured in November of 2023, a month after the October 7 attack, she didn't need to repost the AP. She went with spewing her own anti-Israel propaganda.

"The Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out airstrikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians. This comes after a complete blockade of food, electricity, and aid," she claimed, spewing several falsehoods in one post. She also claimed the Israelis "will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo," though it's worth pointing out that Israel would likely fight to defend herself and her people regardless. 

