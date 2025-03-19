The Usual Suspects Lamented Israel's Operation Against Hamas, While an American Is Still Held Hostage

Earlier this week, Israel conducted quite the operation against Hamas. Despite warnings from Israel and President Donald Trump, Hamas terrorists are still holding hostages in captivity, as they've been doing for over 500 days. Among those still being held hostage is Edan Alexander, an American citizen. Hamas could have returned the hostages to end the hostilities, yet the terrorists refused, and they, along with those in the mainstream media who repeat their propaganda statistics, are lamenting the resulting attack.

Advertisement

It's not just the media, though, like the Associated Press, an outlet which has spewed pro-Hamas narratives plenty of times before, and which even had reporters embedded with the terrorists for the October 7 attack. Members of Congress here at home have even further become what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to in his address before a joint session of Congress last July as "useful idiots."

On Tuesday morning, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) put out a quoted repost of the AP. Both the outlet and the congresswoman referenced claims of over 400 Palestinians being killed, citing "the territory’s Health Ministry," which means both are promoting propaganda figures from Hamas.

Watson Coleman did reference the hostages, at the very end of her post, putting the onus on Trump, though. "If there is to be any chance of peace and the return of hostages, the US Congress must stop this escalation by blocking Trump's billions in weapons giveaways to Israel," she claimed to conclude her post.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has not allowed any humanitarian aid into Gaza in two weeks.



Last night, Israel killed over 419 Palestinians using US weapons, paid for by our tax dollars.



This cannot go on.



If there is to be any chance of peace and the return of hostages, the… https://t.co/Lra1sVfIfX — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) March 18, 2025

There is no reference to Alexander in Watson Coleman's post, even though he is from New Jersey. In fact, it does not appear that the congresswoman has ever posted about him from that X account.

The post drew particular ire from Michael Rapport, who devoted no less than two quoted reposts to expressing her outrage against the congresswoman's take. He mentions Alexander by name, and is particularly incensed that the Watson Coleman didn't do so.

Can you imagine American scumbag politicians with fake bleeding hearts discussing this more than the 59 hostages 5 of whom are AMERICAN.

Clowns https://t.co/uySxQgfDPT — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 19, 2025

You dog.

SAY EDAN ALEXANDER!!!

Say his name DOG!

He’s from New Jersey you dog https://t.co/uySxQgfDPT — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 19, 2025

Rapport similarly went after other particularly anti-Israel members of Congress for their takes, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as well as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), both of whom are members of the far-left Squad.

Also on Tuesday morning, Sanders put out a post lamenting how Netanyahu has cut off aid to Gaza, even lamenting the fate of the region that supports Hamas terrorists and their parading of the coffins of dead Jews, even toddlers. "Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again," Sanders continued, notably putting the blame on Netanyahu. He concludes his post by emphasizing "NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL."

Advertisement

Sanders has made his anti-Israel and anti-Netanyahu stance quite well known. Last November, he brought forward several resolutions to against our ally in the Middle East, including when it comes to military aid.

Netanyahu has not allowed any food, water, or fuel into Gaza in two weeks.



Now he has resumed bombing, killing hundreds of people and breaking the ceasefire that had given Gaza a chance to live again.



NO MORE MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 18, 2025

Such a post prompted Rapport, in addition to shaming Sanders, to refer to him as a "rich old self hating con man," similar language to a quoted repost he used against the senator last month.

In that previous post, Sanders was promoting propaganda figures about the number of Palestinians supposedly dead.

You rich old self hating con man. SHAME ON YOU. https://t.co/i1aYFJYwGO — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 18, 2025

You old self hating con artist.

The people you support just canceled the hostage deal.

You’re a pathetic old career con man.

You’re everything wrong with government. Resign and take a shit https://t.co/9Bw7m5ZGq1 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 10, 2025

Not surprisingly, there was a post from Omar on Tuesday afternoon. While she lamented the fate of Gaza, she dared to speak up for the hostages, claiming that Netanyahu was the one putting their lives at risk and that he had also "shattered the ceasefire agreement."

Advertisement

Omar also emphasized her desire for an "Arms embargo NOW."

Netanyahu has shattered the ceasefire agreement, indiscriminately killing hundreds of people in Gaza and putting the lives of the remaining hostages at risk. This is after not allowing any food, water, aid, or fuel into Gaza in two weeks.



Arms embargo NOW. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 18, 2025

Her post earned two quoted reposts from an unhappy Rapport, including references to her remarks about the September 11, 2001 attacks and her marriage. Both included explicit language.

On Tuesday night, AOC also reposted the AP, and did so from her official account. The Squad member not only repeated the figure about over 400 Palestinians, she, just like Sanders did, blamed Netanyahu for breaking the ceasefire. Her post also calls for stopping a weapons transfer to our ally in the Middle East, and likewise makes zero reference to the hostages.

Netanyahu has blocked aid to Gaza for two weeks. Last night, he ordered strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians, endangered hostages, and broke a fragile ceasefire.



Congress must uphold our laws and stop further weapons transfers to Israel. https://t.co/oCBLusAr2I — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) March 19, 2025

Rapport chimed in with a repost from Aviva Klompas, who posted a picture of a Hamas terrorist and noted "Squad goals" included backing such terrorists. There were plenty more chiming in, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), as well as Bonchie from our sister site of RedState.

Advertisement

Squad Goals = the Squad’s goal is to back guys like this ⬇️ https://t.co/p1EcP7faun pic.twitter.com/F2kxMORTRP — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 19, 2025

.@AOC was silent when Hamas refused to extend the ceasefire.



Silent when Hamas paraded the Bibas children in coffins.



Silent about Hamas systematically raping Israeli women.



Yet she finds her voice to repeat Hamas' statistics and demand an arms embargo on Israel.



Revealing. https://t.co/hY5fkxKxNO — AIPAC 🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️ (@AIPAC) March 19, 2025

They probably should have released the hostages instead of parading around the bodies of two toddlers they murdered and then breaking the ceasefire.



Weird that you had nothing to say about that. https://t.co/TcwVy3TxaX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 19, 2025

As for Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), another member of the Squad, who was censured in November of 2023, a month after the October 7 attack, she didn't need to repost the AP. She went with spewing her own anti-Israel propaganda.

"The Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out airstrikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians. This comes after a complete blockade of food, electricity, and aid," she claimed, spewing several falsehoods in one post. She also claimed the Israelis "will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo," though it's worth pointing out that Israel would likely fight to defend herself and her people regardless.

Advertisement

The Israeli apartheid regime has resumed its genocide, carrying out airstrikes all across Gaza and killing hundreds of Palestinians. This comes after a complete blockade of food, electricity, and aid.



They will never stop until there are sanctions and an arms embargo. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 18, 2025

Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.