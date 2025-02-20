VIP
That Infamous OnlyFans Competition Led to a Pregnancy...and This Tweet Summed It Up...
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director
A FEMA Tragedy You May Never Hear About
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council
Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbin...
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children?
VIP
California City's Freak-Out Over Gun Store a Second Amendment Infringement
Collins Explains How She Plans to Vote on Kash Patel's Nomination to Be...
Dem's Explanation for Trump's Approval Rating Shows the Party Has Learned Nothing From...
VIP
This Left-Wing State Finally Banned Transgender Athletes
VIP
Yet Another Attempted Car Ramming Attack by an Islamist
Mitch McConnell Will Not Seek Reelection
Here’s What Delta Is Offering the Passengers of the Toronto Plane Crash
Trend: Around the Western World, Are Young People Drifting Rightward?
Tipsheet

Of Course the AP Would Post Pro-Hamas Propaganda About Bibas Family

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 20, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

The Associated Press has had quite the slanted coverage of the Israeli-Hamas conflict following October 7, 2023. Over 500 days later, though, as the bodies of murdered Hamas victims are being sent back to Israel and identified by forensics, the outlet decided to once more tout pro-Hamas propaganda.

Advertisement

In the early hours of Thursday morning, the AP put out a "BREAKING" news piece on the Bibas family. Although Yarden Bibas, husband and father, returned on February 1 after a hostage swap, his wifi, Shiri, as well as their two children, Kfir and Ariel, who were just 9-months-old and 4-years-old when taken hostage, were murdered. As the post mentioned, though, Shiri "and her two children... were long feared dead."

The actual piece refers to Hamas terrorists as "militants" or "militant group" countless times. Not once are they described as the terrorists that they are. As the article also mentions about the death of the three Bibas family members [emphasis added]:

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hamas on Thursday released the bodies of four Israeli hostages, said to include a mother and her two children who have long been feared dead and had come to symbolize the nation’s agony following the attack led by the militant group on southern Israel in 2023.

The remains were presumed to include Shiri Bibas and her two children, Ariel and Kfir — and the Israeli government confirmed that one of the bodies returned was of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted. Kfir, who was 9 months old when he was kidnapped, was the youngest captive. Hamas has said that all four were killed along with their guards in Israeli airstrikes.

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director Jeff Charles
Advertisement

In the approximately 12 hours since it's been up, the AP post has been thoroughly ratioed. There are 166 likes to approximately 350 replies calling the outlet out, with many users taking issue with how the post did not refer to how the Bibas family was murdered, in addition to the pro-Hamas angle the post went with. 

There's also been mention in the replies and quoted reposts about how the Trump administration restricted AP's access. Such an announcement came last Friday, as the outlet refuses to correctly refer to the Gulf of America by its new name.

The AP article briefly delved into how Hamas used the deaths of the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz, 83-years-old at the time of his death, for propaganda purposes against a large backdrop while Gazan "civilians," including children, cheered:

Advertisement

Before the handoff of the bodies, militants in the Gaza Strip displayed four black coffins on a stage surrounded by banners, including a large one depicting Netanyahu as a vampire. Thousands of people, including large numbers of masked and armed militants, looked on as the coffins were loaded onto Red Cross vehicles before being driven to Israeli forces.

Words, however, especially such a sanitized description as the above from the AP, cannot accurately depict the scene that many have posted images and video clips of. 

Further, according to the Times of Israel, the names of Kfir and Ariel were switched. Their coffins also contained a propaganda message, with the "date of arrest" noted. Even in death, Hamas terrorists continue their assault against their murder/hostage victims and the Jewish state of Israel. 

Advertisement

The return of the hostages has been a trending topic on X for Thursday, especially as forensic analysis has confirmed that the remains of Lifshitz are, in fact, his.

Although President Donald Trump, a particularly pro-Israel president whose first term saw the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel and several Arab nations, it appears has yet to post from his Truth Social about Israel receiving the bodies, some are posting on X about what he reportedly told advisors. 

Israel's Channel 14 has reportedly indicated that after Trump saw the Hamas propaganda to do with the Bibas family and Lifshitz, he has strong thoughts about the future of Gaza. "I want to see Gaza wiped out; I don't want to see even one building standing," he reportedly told advisors. 

Advertisement

Trump's pro-Israel position stands in strong contrast to the previous Biden-Harris administration, which tried to appeal to both sides and made it a priority to focus on a two-state solution.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director Jeff Charles
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
DOGE Makes 'Extremely Concerning' Discovery About How Much Taxpayer Money This Abrams-Linked Group Got Leah Barkoukis
Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme Jeff Charles
A FEMA Tragedy You May Never Hear About Jordan Sekulow
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director Jeff Charles
Advertisement