Tipsheet

Netanyahu Destroys Terrorist Sympathizers in the U.S. in Speech to Congress

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 24, 2024 3:10 PM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday afternoon — sans Vice President Kamala Harris and a handful of other anti-Israel lawmakers — to deliver a stirring message declaring "America and Israel must stand together." 

Still embroiled in a war started by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists on October 7 with the slaughter and kidnapping of innocents, Netanyahu emphasized that Israel's current fight against those who wish its elimination is "not a clash of civilizations" but "a clash between barbarism and civilization." 

"Thousands of young Israelis were celebrating at an outdoor music festival," Netanyahu recounted of October 7. "And suddenly, at 6:29 a.m., as children were still sleeping soundly in their beds in the towns and kibbutzim next to Gaza, suddenly heaven turned into hell."

"Three-thousand Hamas terrorists stormed into Israel and butchered 1,200 people from 41 countries, including 39 Americans," reminded. "Proportionately, compared to our population size, that's like 20 9/11s in one day."

"These monsters they raped women, they beheaded men, they burned babies alive, they killed parents in front of their children and killed children in front of their parents," Netanyahu recalled of the brutal Hamas attack. "They dragged 255 people, both living and dead, into the dark dungeons of Gaza." 

October 7, Netanyahu said, "is a day that will forever live in infamy," comparing the unprovoked assault to the December 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. 

"'Never again' must never be an empty promise," urged Netanyahu. "It must always remain a sacred vow – and after October 7, 'never again' is NOW," he declared. 

Despite the promise of "Never Again," Netanyahu turned to address the pro-Hamas demonstrations that have taken place in the United States since October 7 that have received praise from Iran and its terrorist proxies — and were recently confirmed by the U.S. Director of National Intelligence to be funded by Iranian government actors. 

"When the tyrants of Tehran — who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair — are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu declared of the pro-Hamas agitators who took over "elite" university campuses, congressional buildings, and city streets over the past nine months. 

"Some of these protestors hold up signs proclaiming 'gays for Gaza' — they might as well hold up signs saying 'chickens for KFC,'" Netanyahu quipped. 

While some members of Congress chose to boycott Netanyahu's address, radical Hamas-advocate Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) stuck it out in the chamber — probably believing herself to be a fearless social justice warrior, or something — with what is more accurately a name tag representing the Iran-backed terrorists she so frequently defends. 

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and may be updated.

