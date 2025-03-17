Oh, That's Why a Brown Professor Got Deported
Tipsheet

Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 17, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

Enough is enough. Hamas’ dithering, prevarication, and outright disrespect in the release of the October 7 hostages reached a boiling point. The terror group intentionally dragged their feet, which they’ve been doing ever since these mind-numbing talks started. In no way would Hamas ever fully agree to honor these ceasefire agreements. The transfer of the bodies of the hostages who Hamas murdered was also horrifying used as propaganda props. Israel had enough: they began bombing Gaza tonight. The total obliteration of this terror group should be the only endgame. No more talking, no more ceasefires—and Jerusalem doesn’t have a half-braindead president shilling for terrorists anymore from the Oval Office (via ABC News): 

Israel Defense Forces are conducting a series of "extensive strikes" throughout the Gaza Strip overnight on Tuesday local time, officials said in a statement. 

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said the IDF is targeting Hamas terrorists throughout the region and will act with "increasing military force" against Hamas from now on. 

"The IDF is currently attacking Hamas terrorist organization targets throughout the Gaza Strip, with the aim of achieving the war goals as determined by the political echelon, including the release of all our hostages - living and dead," the leaders said in the statement. 

The strikes are targeting areas in Gaza including Rafah, Khan Younis, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, Al-Zaytoun, Al-Karama and Beit Hanoun. 

In their statement, Netanyahu and Katz said the changes to the IDF's defensive guidelines come after Hamas "rejected all offers" on a conclusive hostage deal with Steve Witkoff, the U.S.'s special envoy to the Middle East. 

Hamas refused to release any more hostages (via Fox News):

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is over as Israeli fighter jets began striking the Gaza Strip after Hamas refused repeated hostage deal offers, officials said. 

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began striking Hamas terrorist targets across Gaza "in order to achieve the war objectives set by the political leadership, including the release of all our hostages—both the living and the fallen," the office of Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a letter. 

"This decision comes after Hamas repeatedly refused to release our hostages and rejected all proposals presented by U.S. President’s envoy, Steve Witkoff, as well as the mediators," the letter states. 

Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings? Sarah Arnold
We’ll keep you updated. Happy hunting, IDF! 

Am Yisrael Chai

 

Tags: ISRAEL

