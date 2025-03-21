ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza Offensive

The liberal media can’t get Israel right. It was always bad but had a frequency like seasonal allergies, and the errors were never this horrendous. At least the stories were real from previous trip-ups. The stabbing intifada and the numerous terror attacks against innocent Israelis at bus stations did occur, though the headlines would sanitize who was committing the attacks. In this case, ABC News was forced to retract some grade-A fake news about pamphlets that were dropped before a minor ground force operation in Gaza, which has resumed being bombed by the IDF after Hamas kept dithering on hostage releases [emphasis mine]:

Advertisement

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article said that the IDF had dropped leaflets with disturbing messaging. ABC News has not been able to confirm the authenticity of these leaflets. The IDF denies dropping these leaflets. LONDON -- The Israel Defense Forces says that it is focusing ground operations in the center of the Gaza Strip after attacks since the ceasefire ended on Tuesday night have left nearly 500 Gazans dead -- primarily women and children -- according to a spokesperson for Gaza's civil defense team. During phase one of the ceasefire deal, Israel withdrew completely from the Netzarim corridor. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the residents of Gaza that "the evacuation of the population from the battle zones" in Gaza will "begin again soon," in a video message in Hebrew on Wednesday

Here’s what they originally posted:

Almost a month later @abcnews published an article claiming these leaflets were dropped on Gaza yesterday. Of course they can't find any evidence of that.



They have now retracted the claim after the IDF confirmed they never dropped any such leaflets.



So, this obvious lie went… pic.twitter.com/Ga1uaebxGK — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 20, 2025

Will someone be fired? Will there be any accountability here? I won’t bet the mortgage, but the more far-left loons who graduate from our college, which have become quasi-terrorist training camps, the sloppier and more viciously anti-Israel the newsrooms have become.