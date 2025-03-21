Judge Says Georgetown University Scholar Who Has Family Ties to Hamas Can't Be...
ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza Offensive

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 21, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Baz Ratner

The liberal media can’t get Israel right. It was always bad but had a frequency like seasonal allergies, and the errors were never this horrendous. At least the stories were real from previous trip-ups. The stabbing intifada and the numerous terror attacks against innocent Israelis at bus stations did occur, though the headlines would sanitize who was committing the attacks. In this case, ABC News was forced to retract some grade-A fake news about pamphlets that were dropped before a minor ground force operation in Gaza, which has resumed being bombed by the IDF after Hamas kept dithering on hostage releases [emphasis mine]:

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article said that the IDF had dropped leaflets with disturbing messaging. ABC News has not been able to confirm the authenticity of these leaflets. The IDF denies dropping these leaflets. 

LONDON -- The Israel Defense Forces says that it is focusing ground operations in the center of the Gaza Strip after attacks since the ceasefire ended on Tuesday night have left nearly 500 Gazans dead -- primarily women and children -- according to a spokesperson for Gaza's civil defense team. 

During phase one of the ceasefire deal, Israel withdrew completely from the Netzarim corridor. 

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned the residents of Gaza that "the evacuation of the population from the battle zones" in Gaza will "begin again soon," in a video message in Hebrew on Wednesday 

Here’s what they originally posted:

Will someone be fired? Will there be any accountability here? I won’t bet the mortgage, but the more far-left loons who graduate from our college, which have become quasi-terrorist training camps, the sloppier and more viciously anti-Israel the newsrooms have become.

