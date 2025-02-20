VIP
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of the Murdered Bibas Children?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles  |  February 20, 2025 11:30 AM
Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich

Terrorist group Hamas on Thursday turned over the remains of four Israeli hostages it kidnapped during its surprise attack on October 7, 2023.  

The details of the exchange elicited outrage from across the globe as it put the terrorist organization’s brutality on full display.

The murdered hostages included a woman and her two young children and an elderly journalist. The victims were identified as Shiri Bibas, 32, and her children, Ariel and Kfir. The children were four years old and nine months old, respectively. The journalist was 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

Video footage circulating on social media showed the terrorists parading black coffins containing the remains through the Gaza Strip, making a macabre spectacle of the matter.

The four coffins were placed on a stage in front of a crowd of Palestinians. A large banner showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a vampire was displayed in the background. The image shows blood dripping from his fangs with a picture of the deceased hostages superimposed on his chest.

Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme Jeff Charles
A message was displayed on the banner. “The War Criminal Netanyahu & His Nazi Army Killed Them with Missiles from Zionist Warplanes,” the message read.

Reports on social media indicated that the coffins were locked shut and that Hamas did not provide keys to open them. However, Israeli Defense Force (IDF) officials told The New York Post that this did not happen. The IDF scanned each coffin for bombs.

The terrorists placed two missiles next to the coffins with the words “They were killed by USA bombs” emblazoned on them.

Masked terrorists lifted each coffin and paraded them through the crowds before placing them inside of Red Cross vehicles.

Netanyahu promised to “settle the score with the vile murderers” on Thursday as the bodies were being returned.

“On this day we are all united,” he said in a video message. “We are all united in unbearable grief.”

“We will bring back all our hostages, destroy the murderers, eliminate Hamas, and together — with God’s help — we will secure our future,” he added.

Israel and Hamas are in the midst of a ceasefire that began in mid-January. As part of the agreement, Hamas agreed to release 25 living Israeli hostages and the remains of eight others. Israel will turn over 1,500 Palestinian prisoners. It will exchange women and children who were detained during the war without charges for the remains of the deceased.

Tags: ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

