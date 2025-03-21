Kathy Hochul Is Another Dem Who Cannot Go Off-Script...and CNN Just Exposed It

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is usually asked to do television interviews, given her office. New York Democrats typically have a seat at the table, but this one Hochul should have avoided. Two things have been clear for quite some time: she’s not ready for primetime and can’t go off-script. This CNN interview she did with host John Berman was peak awkward, where she thanked the host for saying how her answers were trash.

The Democratic Party is in a terrible state of disunity. The budget fight exposed that in less than 36 hours. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), seeing his party had no plan, message, or strategy for a shutdown fight, caved and voted to advance the House Republicans continuing resolution to keep the government open. The far left wants Schumer’s head on a pike, and everyone is looking for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to carry out the hit. Berman asked Hochul directly if the leader of Senate Democrats made the right move. It’s a predictable question. Hochul had no answer other than repeating whatever talking points were handed to her by the Democratic National Committee.

NEW: Kathy Hochul awkwardly responds, “Thank you,” after CNN’s John Berman calls out her “notable non-answer” about Chuck Schumer.



Wow. Just embarrassing. Painful to watch.



BERMAN: “Do you think it [Schumer’s choice to let the spending bill go through] was the right decision?”… pic.twitter.com/c0bGu9FD0R — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) March 21, 2025

“They [Republicans] created the chaos. We need to point the finger where it belongs,” she replied.

That’s not true either. The budget fight showed how chaotic the congressional Democrats have become; Nancy Pelosi pushed for an all-out rebellion against Schumer. It’s a mess.

Berman tried again, and Hochul gave the same facially untrue ‘GOP is chaos’ line.

“A notable non-answer,” he said.

“Thank you,” said Hochul.

Thank you—lady, that’s not a compliment. If you can’t handle CNN, the mother lode of political cover for Democrats, you can’t be the party’s future. John Berman isn’t one to tie someone in knots unless they’re too incompetent or slow to do the job. Robo-Hochul might need a new chip or 200.