Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris
Trump Takes a Blowtorch to These Rogue Judges Trying to Thwart the Will...
How You Know These GOP Town Halls Are Being Infiltrated by Leftist Clowns
ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza...
VIP
Is the DEA Monitoring Your Phone Calls?
The Left Knew They Were Lying to Us All Along
VIP
More Defenses of Violence on Tesla Dealerships, While Chris Hayes Defends Hamas to...
Another Wrongfully Detained American Has Been Released
Uh-oh, Less Engaged Voters Became Much More Republican in 2024
The Democrats' Suicide Bombers
Experts Have Only Themselves to Blame for the Distrust of Institutions
A World Without Challenges Is a World Without Triumphs
Trump: Making College Campuses Safe for Jews Again
While We’re Abolishing Department of Education, Let’s Abolish the Teacher Unions
Tipsheet

Kathy Hochul Is Another Dem Who Cannot Go Off-Script...and CNN Just Exposed It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 21, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is usually asked to do television interviews, given her office. New York Democrats typically have a seat at the table, but this one Hochul should have avoided. Two things have been clear for quite some time: she’s not ready for primetime and can’t go off-script. This CNN interview she did with host John Berman was peak awkward, where she thanked the host for saying how her answers were trash. 

Advertisement

The Democratic Party is in a terrible state of disunity. The budget fight exposed that in less than 36 hours. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), seeing his party had no plan, message, or strategy for a shutdown fight, caved and voted to advance the House Republicans continuing resolution to keep the government open. The far left wants Schumer’s head on a pike, and everyone is looking for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to carry out the hit. Berman asked Hochul directly if the leader of Senate Democrats made the right move. It’s a predictable question. Hochul had no answer other than repeating whatever talking points were handed to her by the Democratic National Committee. 

“They [Republicans] created the chaos. We need to point the finger where it belongs,” she replied. 

Recommended

Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

That’s not true either. The budget fight showed how chaotic the congressional Democrats have become; Nancy Pelosi pushed for an all-out rebellion against Schumer. It’s a mess. 

Berman tried again, and Hochul gave the same facially untrue ‘GOP is chaos’ line.

“A notable non-answer,” he said. 

 “Thank you,” said Hochul. 

Thank you—lady, that’s not a compliment. If you can’t handle CNN, the mother lode of political cover for Democrats, you can’t be the party’s future. John Berman isn’t one to tie someone in knots unless they’re too incompetent or slow to do the job. Robo-Hochul might need a new chip or 200.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Trump Takes a Blowtorch to These Rogue Judges Trying to Thwart the Will of the People Matt Vespa
The Left Knew They Were Lying to Us All Along Victor Davis Hanson
How You Know These GOP Town Halls Are Being Infiltrated by Leftist Clowns Matt Vespa
ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza Offensive Matt Vespa
Former Rep. Cori Bush's Husband Indicted by DOJ Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement