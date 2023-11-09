Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Just Got Slapped With a Subpoena
Netanyahu Demands Answers After Reports Reveal Liberal Media Embedded Hamas Photographers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 09, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came out swinging against liberal media networks whose journalists were caught embedded in photographs with Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack. 

On Thursday, Netanyahu called the photojournalists “accomplices in crimes against humanity,” condemning mainstream media outlets—Reuters, The Associated Press, CNN, and The New York Times— for working with known terrorist groups. 

The National Public Diplomacy Directorate in the Prime Minister’s Office views with utmost gravity that photojournalists working with international media joined in covering the brutal acts of murder perpetrated by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, October 7, in the communities adjacent to the Gaza Strip. These journalists were accomplices in crimes against humanity; their actions were contrary to professional ethics. Overnight, the Government Press Office issued an urgent letter to the bureau chiefs of the media organizations that employed these photographers and sought clarifications on the matter. The National Public Diplomacy Directorate demands that immediate action be taken. 

Shortly after the news broke out, Israel Minister of Communications Dr. Shlomo Karhi wrote a scathing letter to the liberal outlets, demanding they decide if they stand “on the side of life and good” or “on the side of depraved terrorism, inhumanity, and evil.”

“The gravity of the situation demands a swift and thorough response. It is now a time for individuals, journalists, institutions, unions, and organizations around the world to make a clear choice,” he wrote. 

Late Wednesday night, photographs circulated the internet revealing several journalists standing near Hamas terrorists. Allegations are accusing them of being complicit in the attacks that left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. 

Breitbart gave their thoughts on the issue, saying, “News agencies have faced criticism in recent years for using photographers or local ‘stringers’ who have sympathy for anti-Israel terrorist groups. Often, these are the only photographers that groups like Hamas and Hezbollah will permit to work in the area.” 

