How You Know These GOP Town Halls Are Being Infiltrated by Leftist Clowns

We know that the rambunctious mobs besieging Republican town halls are organized. It’s full of paid agitators, and this game could’ve gone on a bit longer if the far left didn’t overplay their hand. There is no way that Wyoming, which sent Liz Cheney packing, is this enraged about January 6. Cheney lost her primary to Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) by almost 40 points—the people of this state are decidedly in the ‘who cares’ column when it comes to this issue:
If Wyomingites actually cared about January 6, Liz Cheney wouldn’t have lost her election by nearly 40 points.— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 20, 2025
The left isn’t even trying to make their astroturfing believable at this point 🤣 https://t.co/XOqhWdj2G9
Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyo.) booed at town hall after defending DOGE in one of the most Republican states.pic.twitter.com/Oy8nOQK3iC— NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 20, 2025
What Dem consultant told everyone to start cursing? It’s not effective.— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 20, 2025
The DCCC now just casually dropping F bombs. https://t.co/KTsaiY3oNc
Ah yes, Wyoming is known for its deep, continued concern over January 6th.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 20, 2025
This is totally organic. Not at all astroturfed. https://t.co/YLnU11TIBJ
Also, Republicans are not running away from town halls.
It's all nationally organized. A group here is trying to do the same thing (professionally organized with Soros ties due to funding) but they refuse to publicize the location unless you give them all your data and they confirm it and give you the address. SWATTing tactic? https://t.co/iQsFQUGkIv— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 20, 2025
Recommended
This is the fake Townhall that Democrat operatives paid for the media could run stories about how Republicans are losing support.— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) March 2, 2025
Hence the chant… pic.twitter.com/OeVT9g7B5Z
Ken Martin claims that Republican politicians are refusing to hold town halls.— Media Lies (@MediasLies) March 19, 2025
This is just a lazy lie.
Just in the past couple of months, these GOP reps have held town halls:
Rich McCormick
Scott Fitzgerald
Glenn Grothman
Cliff Bentz
Kevin Hern
Chuck Edwards
Troy Balderson… pic.twitter.com/B7fiUSln7t
Join the conversation as a VIP Member