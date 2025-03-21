Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris
Trump Takes a Blowtorch to These Rogue Judges Trying to Thwart the Will...
Kathy Hochul Is Another Dem Who Cannot Go Off-Script...and CNN Just Exposed It
ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza...
VIP
Is the DEA Monitoring Your Phone Calls?
The Left Knew They Were Lying to Us All Along
VIP
More Defenses of Violence on Tesla Dealerships, While Chris Hayes Defends Hamas to...
Another Wrongfully Detained American Has Been Released
Uh-oh, Less Engaged Voters Became Much More Republican in 2024
The Democrats' Suicide Bombers
Experts Have Only Themselves to Blame for the Distrust of Institutions
A World Without Challenges Is a World Without Triumphs
Trump: Making College Campuses Safe for Jews Again
While We’re Abolishing Department of Education, Let’s Abolish the Teacher Unions
Tipsheet

How You Know These GOP Town Halls Are Being Infiltrated by Leftist Clowns

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 21, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Mead Gruver

We know that the rambunctious mobs besieging Republican town halls are organized. It’s full of paid agitators, and this game could’ve gone on a bit longer if the far left didn’t overplay their hand. There is no way that Wyoming, which sent Liz Cheney packing, is this enraged about January 6. Cheney lost her primary to Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) by almost 40 points—the people of this state are decidedly in the ‘who cares’ column when it comes to this issue:

Advertisement

Also, Republicans are not running away from town halls.

Recommended

Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Trump Takes a Blowtorch to These Rogue Judges Trying to Thwart the Will of the People Matt Vespa
The Left Knew They Were Lying to Us All Along Victor Davis Hanson
Kathy Hochul Is Another Dem Who Cannot Go Off-Script...and CNN Just Exposed It Matt Vespa
ABC News Was Forced to Retract Some Grade-A Fake News About Israel's Gaza Offensive Matt Vespa
Former Rep. Cori Bush's Husband Indicted by DOJ Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here Are the Two Words From Joe Biden That Haunted Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement