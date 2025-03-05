We Have Some Great Data on Trump’s Speech Reaction by America

Good news keeps coming for President Donald Trump's speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday. Not only did Democrats make themselves look bad with their antics, but Trump made himself look good. Data provided courtesy of our friends at EyesOver especially shows this to be the case.

Trump not only earned good marks for that speech among his supporters, but also overall when it comes to his positivity ratings. "In the recent joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump delivered a speech that resonated positively among his supporters, showcasing his administration's achievements and reinforcing his leadership vision. This speech significantly boosted his positive sentiment ratings, as indicated by the green uptick in his chart."

Again, there's bad news for Democrats as well. "Conversely, the Democrats experienced a decline in sentiment and support during the same event, reflecting a moderate risk and negative reaction to their conduct during the session," the graphic continued.

The graphic also goes into deeper detail highlighting "BIG WINS FOR DJT" and "BIG MISSES FOR DEMOCRATS," with the former topline including examples such as "Leadership Style," "Immigration," "Ukraine," "Economy & Trade," "Jobs," and "Foreign Policy,"

"The President’s direct and unfiltered leadership style was a focal point of last night’s address, drawing praise from supporters who see his approach as a fulfillment of campaign promises and a much-needed dose of straightforward, decisive governance," that first example read, which certainly makes since considering we're talking about Trump here.

The next example mentioned an issue that Trump made a major one throughout his various presidential campaigns, and which was a top issue for voters last November. It's also one he's polled best on. "In last night's address, the administration's ongoing commitment to robust border security received notable praise. Many supporters lauded the efforts to prioritize the deportation of criminals and celebrated the Laken Riley Act, viewing these policies as a decisive 'America first' strategy that enhances national safety," the graphic mentioned. Trump talked significantly about immigration on Tuesday night throughout his speech, from contrasting himself from the previous Biden-Harris administration, to honoring Angel families like those connected to Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, as well as the Laken Riley Act, which, as he reminded, was the first bill he signed into law as the 47th president.

The discussion on Ukraine comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy apologized earlier on Tuesday for his "regrettable" meeting at the White House on Friday, in which he met with Trump and Vice President JD Vance. "The President's strategy towards Ukraine, particularly using negotiation leverage such as mineral rights, was highlighted as a pragmatic and beneficial approach. This tactic, aimed at encouraging peace negotiations, was supported by voters who appreciate strong, economically-focused diplomacy," EyesOver had to say about this currently very newsworthy topic.

Tariffs are a noteworthy topic in the news right now, especially with the upcoming April 2 deadline. EyesOver discusses these tariffs, and Trump's remarks on them, under the "Economy & Trade" header. "The President's defense of tariffs in last night’s speech was met with applause from parts of the electorate who see these measures as crucial for revitalizing American manufacturing and restoring the nation’s competitive edge on the global stage," EyesOver mentioned.

Similarly, Trump talked a lot about jobs. "Last night, the President touted significant plans for job creation and a boost in domestic production, particularly in the energy and manufacturing sectors. Supporters echoed his message that these efforts will successfully brought 'America back' into prominence," EyesOver mentioned.

Ukraine isn't the only way in which Trump discussed foreign policy, as EyesOver included another example discussing this topic. "The President's handling of relationships with key international allies was commended in his speech. His commitment to strengthening ties and promoting American interests has bolstered the United States' position on the world stage, earning a positive reception from the online audience," that example mentioned.

When it comes to those losses for Democrats, many examples have to do with their own behavior, as well as not reacting to the more emotional and touching moments of Trump's speech, of which there were plenty.

One example had to do with "Childish Disruptions" from Democrats, of which there were plenty. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) even had to be removed by the Sergeant of Arms under Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-LA) direction, after he had been given plenty of warning. "Many voters criticized Democratic members of Congress for their interruptions during speeches, likening their behavior to that of spoiled children. This perception damages their credibility and trust with the electorate, who expect mature and constructive engagement," EyesOver mentioned. That could certainly spell trouble for the 2026 midterms.

The only moment where Democrats did clap was for Ukraine. Sure enough, EyesOver mentions how Democrats had a "Preference for Foreign Interests," noting that "Accusations are rife that Democrats prioritize foreign agendas over American interests, particularly in their engagement with Ukraine. Critics argue that this misalignment comes at the expense of national priorities and taxpayer dollars."

The "Laken Riley Act" is relevant here too. "Observers noted that Democrats did not publicly support the Laken Riley Act, reflecting a broader perceived neglect of American citizens who merit recognition," EyesOver mentioned. Democrats did not publicly support Laken Riley's family, nor Jocelyn Nungaray's, nor 13-year-old DJ Daniels, a brain cancer survivor who was made an honorary Secret Service agent. He not only embraced Secret Service Director Sean Curran, but high-fived Jason Hartley, whom Trump announced that night was getting into West Point. The widow and daughters of Corey Comperatore, a slain firefighter who was killed at the Butler rally where Trump was nearly assassinated last July, were also honored.

Laken Riley is not the only mention that immigration and the open borders under the Democrats came up. EyesOpen also pointed out how "There is widespread criticism regarding the Democratic stance on immigration, which many perceive as favoring open borders. This policy is seen as undermining national security and disregarding the economic and social impacts on American communities when it comes to an "Open Borders Policy."

Similarly to the very first example, EyesOver also mentioned a "Lack of Effective Leadership and Unity," which was certainly on display when it comes to Green having to be kicked out, the pitiful signs that Democratic members held up, the walkouts they engaged in, as well as the lack of supporting the heartfelt moments Trump mentioned during his speech, many but not all of them mentioned above. Democrats are viewed as disunited and ineffective, offering repetitive and uninspired responses to policy proposals. This perceived lack of leadership is thought to leave the nation vulnerable to challenges both domestic and international," EyesOver mentioned above.

The graphic also included various articles and posts over X to highlight which topics were discussed over social media at great length on Tuesday night, including "Trade," "Russia," "Ukraine," "Protest," "SOTU," "Allegations," "Border Security," and "Trade-Canada."

President Trump sends a strong message to other countries that may attempt to rip off the United States: "April 2nd, reciprocal tariffs kick in. Whatever they tariff us, we will tariff them." pic.twitter.com/zHZlQNGEKQ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 5, 2025

Trump: "So Democrats sitting before me, for just this one night, why not join us in celebrating so many incredible wins for America? For the good of our nation let’s work together and let’s truly Make America Great Again!"



Democrats act like toddlers in response. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/xQtLpBuaxN — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 5, 2025