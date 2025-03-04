Zelensky Caves, Extends Olive Branch to Trump After 'Regrettable' Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to issue a mea culpa to President Donald Trump after a contentious meeting at the White House on Friday.

In a Tuesday post on X, Zelensky affirmed that “Ukraine is ready t o come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer” and that “Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians.”

He added: “My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.”

We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.

Zelensky further stated that he and his team “do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence” and that they “remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins.”

“We are grateful for this,” the Ukrainian leader wrote.

Zelensky referenced the meeting, saying it “did not go the way it was supposed to be” and that “it is regrettable that it happened this way.”

He further indicated that Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement that would allow the United States access to Ukraine’s mineral deposit in exchange for security. “We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively,” Zelensky wrote.

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.



None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

Zelensky’s statement comes after President Trump temporarily halted aid to Ukraine in the aftermath of the meeting, which resulted in Trump kicking Zelensky and his team out of the White House.

BREAKING: The United States is pausing all U.S. military aid to Ukraine until President Trump determines the Ukrainians show a commitment to good faith peace negotiations, a senior Trump administration official tells Fox News.



"This is not permanent termination of aid, it's a… — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) March 3, 2025

Apparently, Zelensky’s team knows that his behavior during the meeting did not redound positively on Ukraine. This is why he appears to be extending an olive branch and affirming that he is willing to sign the agreement.

His reasons for trying to berate Trump are not known, but some have suggested European leaders advised him to take a stronger, more aggressive tone with the president – which was clearly a horrible idea.

However, this was the right move on his part. Trump and his team have indicated that they do not plan to continue to send aid indefinitely and this deal might be the best way to work toward a peaceful resolution to the conflict with Russia.