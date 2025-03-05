Here's Everything the Dems Refused to Applaud for During Trump's Address to Congress

President Donald J. Trump delivered the longest address to a joint session of Congress last night, which was riddled with partisanship, thanks to the Democrats’ puerile antics. There were more than a dozen things that should have elicited bipartisan clapping. The kid battling cancer wants to be a cop, only to be granted honorary status in the United States Secret Service. There was a career steel worker in the gallery, who fathered seven children and was a foster parent to 40 more—that wasn’t enough to get Democrats clapping. Another was admitted into West Point, a happy moment which left Democrats sitting on their hands.

Democrats refused to stand to honor the life of Laken Riley in front of her grieving family.

US Representative Jasmine Crockett: "This is not America. This is a terrible nightmare. Someone should slap me and wake me the fu*k up."

It didn’t play well with voters either. The disdain Democrats have for America and its voters when they don’t win is beyond astounding. Here’s the comprehensive list of everything they sat on their hands for because they’re the miserable, unpatriotic cancers of American politics:

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks before a joint session of Congress

The capturing of an ISIS terrorist that masterminded the Abbey Gate attack

A young boy fighting brain cancer

A call to lower taxes for middle-class Americans

Americans joining the military in record numbers

Law and order

Taking down illegal revenge porn

Protecting women’s sports

The United States of America

Working together to Make America Great Again

Ending the harmful electric vehicle mandate

Cutting regulations to unleash American prosperity

Ending censorship and bringing back free speech

Ending discriminatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion”

Recognizing only two sexes

Defeating inflation

Unleashing American energy

Ending waste, fraud, and abuse in government

Ending taxes on tips, overtime, and seniors’ Social Security

Bringing manufacturing home to America

Securing historic investments in American chip manufacturing

Removing illegal alien killers, rapists, and drug dealers from our streets

Securing our border

Declaring the brutal Tren de Aragua gang as a Foreign Terrorist Organization

Waging war on the deadly cartels trafficking deadly drugs into our country

Punishing cop killers with the death penalty

Promoting health and wellness among Americans

Protecting our kids from radical gender ideology

Ending the sexual mutilation of America’s youth

The return of American Marc Fogel

Declaring America’s youth are perfect as God made them

Ending wokeness in the U.S. military

Restoring American shipbuilding

A student getting accepted to West Point

Improving America's defenses

Pursuing peace in Ukraine

Rep. @MaxwellFrostFL recites the leftist talking points on MSNBC:





80% of viewers tonight believe Al Green's behavior was inappropriate.





You couldn’t cheer the return of schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who Biden left to rot in Russia? I get that securing the border might not have scored high, but the capture of the terrorist who plotted the Abbey Gate attack—that can’t get a few claps. In truth, that should’ve been a standing ovation.

Does the opposition ever look good in these things? Hide the signs (forever), clap for normal good things like law enforcement, kids who beat cancer, families that have endured tragedy, iron workers. Ignore the lies (most of your time!). Post good stuff online. Don't shake canes. — Jessica Tarlov

Ian Mellul, the White House Director of Presidential Production under President Biden, weighs in on Democrats refusing to stand up for President Trump.

I kind of feel like this whole thing is Trump saying Dems won't stand for anything he does, and then him doing a bunch of Double Dare like challenges to get them to prove him right. — Stephen L. Miller

The Democrats are pro-Hamas, or at least they coddle and enable these people at every turn. There was also a time when “bringing manufacturing home to America” was considered bipartisan. Bush was attacked for letting too many of these jobs disappear under his presidency, which partially explains why Indiana voted for Obama in 2008.

Democrats are acting like the cock of the walk, as if their silence and miserable demeanor is out of duty because their agenda is better. It’s not. It’s the definition of unpopular. Voters didn’t like the disrespect, the antics, the signs, and the whiteboards—all of which paint an unserious picture of a party that reverts to middle school class election tantrums when they don’t get their way. Did it ever occur to them why they’re in this position? Because their agenda is viewed as a hot pile of garbage?

CNN: 69% of Americans had a positive reaction to President Trump's speech.

This CBS News/YouGov survey is a quick snap poll, but my goodness will it have the White House happy.

Democrats think they're resisting, but they only caused Trump's numbers to surge during last night's speech. Talk about a massive in-kind contribution to MAGA.

Every time Democrats double down on protests, woke policies, and political theatrics, Trump's numbers go up. Dems are Trumps greatest gift. — Christopher S. Wilson

Democratic Reaction Breakdown

Negative support across all leading topics during #StateOfTheUnion:

•Protests

•Transgender Rights

•House

•Allegations

•Border Security

EyesOver AI detects a clear dip in Dem support across the board.