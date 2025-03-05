By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's...
Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face
Art of the Deal: Trump Gets Arab Nations to Draft Alternative Plan for...
We Know How Voters Reacted to Trump's Address to Congress. Dems Are in...
Under President Trump, America’s Borders Are Secure Again
VIP
The Europeans Hate Us, But Who Cares?
The Truth Behind the Medicaid Melodrama
These Democrat Women Were Ridiculous at Trump's Address to Joint Session of Congress
World Realigns Based on Social Issues
Why Jay Bhattacharya’s Confirmation Is a Victory for Science and Freedom
CBS Censorship Is a Double-Edged Sword and Conservatives Must Oppose It
Congress Must Act to Solidify Trump’s Border Wins
The Pentagon Needs to Pass an Audit
Trump Should Exclude Low-Priority Industries From His New Tariffs
Tipsheet

Here's Everything the Dems Refused to Applaud for During Trump's Address to Congress

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 05, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald J. Trump delivered the longest address to a joint session of Congress last night, which was riddled with partisanship, thanks to the Democrats’ puerile antics. There were more than a dozen things that should have elicited bipartisan clapping. The kid battling cancer wants to be a cop, only to be granted honorary status in the United States Secret Service. There was a career steel worker in the gallery, who fathered seven children and was a foster parent to 40 more—that wasn’t enough to get Democrats clapping. Another was admitted into West Point, a happy moment which left Democrats sitting on their hands. 

Advertisement

It didn’t play well with voters either. The disdain Democrats have for America and its voters when they don’t win is beyond astounding. Here’s the comprehensive list of everything they sat on their hands for because they’re the miserable, unpatriotic cancers of American politics: 

  • The capturing of an ISIS terrorist that masterminded the Abbey Gate attack
  • A young boy fighting brain cancer
  • A call to lower taxes for middle-class Americans
  • Americans joining the military in record numbers
  • Law and order
  • Taking down illegal revenge porn
  • Protecting women’s sports
  • The United States of America
  • Working together to Make America Great Again
  • Ending the harmful electric vehicle mandate
  • Cutting regulations to unleash American prosperity
  • Ending censorship and bringing back free speech
  • Ending discriminatory “diversity, equity, and inclusion”
  • Recognizing only two sexes
  • Defeating inflation
  • Unleashing American energy
  • Ending waste, fraud, and abuse in government
  • Ending taxes on tips, overtime, and seniors’ Social Security
  • Bringing manufacturing home to America
  • Securing historic investments in American chip manufacturing
  • Removing illegal alien killers, rapists, and drug dealers from our streets
  • Securing our border
  • Declaring the brutal Tren de Aragua gang as a Foreign Terrorist Organization
  • Waging war on the deadly cartels trafficking deadly drugs into our country
  • Punishing cop killers with the death penalty
  • Promoting health and wellness among Americans
  • Protecting our kids from radical gender ideology
  • Ending the sexual mutilation of America’s youth
  • The return of American Marc Fogel
  • Declaring America’s youth are perfect as God made them
  • Ending wokeness in the U.S. military
  • Restoring American shipbuilding
  • A student getting accepted to West Point
  • Improving America's defenses
  • Pursuing peace in Ukraine

Recommended

By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You couldn’t cheer the return of schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who Biden left to rot in Russia? I get that securing the border might not have scored high, but the capture of the terrorist who plotted the Abbey Gate attack—that can’t get a few claps. In truth, that should’ve been a standing ovation. 

Advertisement

The Democrats are pro-Hamas, or at least they coddle and enable these people at every turn. There was also a time when “bringing manufacturing home to America” was considered bipartisan. Bush was attacked for letting too many of these jobs disappear under his presidency, which partially explains why Indiana voted for Obama in 2008. 

Democrats are acting like the cock of the walk, as if their silence and miserable demeanor is out of duty because their agenda is better. It’s not. It’s the definition of unpopular. Voters didn’t like the disrespect, the antics, the signs, and the whiteboards—all of which paint an unserious picture of a party that reverts to middle school class election tantrums when they don’t get their way. Did it ever occur to them why they’re in this position? Because their agenda is viewed as a hot pile of garbage? 

Democrats think they're resisting, but they only caused Trump's numbers to surge during last night's speech. Talk about a massive in-kind contribution to MAGA.

Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
We Know How Voters Reacted to Trump's Address to Congress. Dems Are in Serious Trouble. Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Latest Idea Just Blew Up in His Face Matt Vespa
The Dems' Reaction to Trump's Speech Was As Expected, But What the Hell Was This? Matt Vespa
Art of the Deal: Trump Gets Arab Nations to Draft Alternative Plan for Gaza's Reconstruction Matt Vespa
So, That's the Dem Who Pretty Much Caused Zelensky's Oval Office Meltdown Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
By Far, This MSNBC Host Had the Most Disgusting Media Reaction to Trump's Address to Congress Matt Vespa
Advertisement