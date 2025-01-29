Trump Signs the Laken Riley Act

Speaking from the East Room of the White House Wednesday afternoon, President Donald Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law. It is the first piece of legislation to come across the Resolute desk in his second term.

Advertisement

“This is a perfect tribute to an incredible young lady,” Trump said to a crowd of lawmakers, Cabinet members and Riley’s parents.

Laken Riley's family is present for Donald Trump's signing of the Laken Riley Act. pic.twitter.com/svN5AyKTVE — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 29, 2025

Riley was murdered by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela who came into the United States during President Joe Biden’s tenure. Jose Antonio Ibarra killed 22-year-old Riley while she was jogging near the University of Georgia, where she was a nursing student. In November 2024, Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty by a judge.

NEW: Laken Riley's stepfather reads a letter she wrote to her future husband shortly before she was k*lled by illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra.



"To my future husband. I want you to know that I'm thinking about you."



"I'm working every day to become the best wife I can be by… pic.twitter.com/AUIUqnZNev — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

The Laken Riley Act was passed by the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support, but was opposed by dozens of Democrats.

The bill “requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain certain non-U.S. nationals (aliens under federal law) who have been arrested for burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting. The bill also authorizes states to sue the federal government for decisions or alleged failures related to immigration enforcement” and that “DHS must detain an individual who (1) is unlawfully present in the United States or did not possess the necessary documents when applying for admission; and (2) has been charged with, arrested for, convicted of, or admits to having committed acts that constitute the essential elements of burglary, theft, larceny, or shoplifting.”



