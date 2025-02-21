VIP
What Democrats Really Meant About 'Saving Democracy'
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF
VIP
The CPAC Chainsaw
Chicago's Taxpayer Shelled Out Over $100 Million for Police Misconduct Lawsuits
New York Correctional Officers Charged in Beating Death of Robert Brooks
RIP to the Most Decorated K-9 in White House History
Netanyahu Responds After Learning Hamas Returned Wrong Body
Duffy Announces Review of California's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle
The Obamacare Expansion Experiment Has Failed. Congress Must Fix It.
The USAID Nightmare Continues
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell'
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over...
Did You Catch These Details About the Indiana Student Who Planned to Commit...
This Official at the FDA Resigned This Week
Tipsheet

Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 21, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

On Thursday, it was ultimately confirmed that the bodies sent back to Israel were that of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were only 4-years-old and 10-months-old when murdered by Hamas. Another body sent back was not that of their mother, though, Shiri Bibas. As the IDF has shared the young brothers were not killed in an Israeli airstrike, as Hamas claimed, with outlets such as the Associated Press spreading such propaganda. The IDF is also sharing the manner in which the young boys were killed, as their father, Yarden Bibas, who returned from captivity on February 1, wants the world to know.

Advertisement

"We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said as part of his remarks. He also went on to indicate how they died. "Contrary to Hamas’s lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered in cold blood by terrorists," Hagari continued. 'The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys--they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities."

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Users have taken to X to mourn how the young children were strangled, with their bodies then mutilated by rocks to make it appear as if they had been killed in an airstrike.

Hamas didn't merely spread their propaganda, which useful idiots like the AP lapped right up, they also went to great lengths to hide such crimes from the world, to further add insult to their barbarity, as they have been doing

Advertisement

Others, including Bonchie at our sister site of RedState, also pointed out the complicity of others in Gaza when it comes to the death of these innocent, young victims. 

As Bonchie wrote about the Bibas family, "they were taken and held by Palestinian 'civilians' who participated in the attack and filmed their escapades. This isn't just a problem with terrorist groups. This is a cultural problem that goes well beyond those walking around in green headbands."

Gazans have also helped Hamas in their targeting and slaughter of Jews by holding hostages captive in their homes. This includes workers with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA). President Donald Trump defunded the terrorist-filled UN agency earlier this month via an executive order.

Advertisement

As Townhall has also been covering, Gazans were gathered to participate and celebrate Hamas holding a sickening spectacle as the terrorists paraded the four coffins on Thursday, complete with propaganda messages noting the hostage/murder victims' "date of arrest." People even brought their children and babies to gleefully watch such a horrible event. The bodies were signed off and handed over to members of the Red Cross, who did not check on the Bibas children while they were alive.

Images and clips continue to come in of these "civilians" celebrating Hamas terrorists and their actions against innocent Israelis, including their youngest and oldest victims. Another body that was returned was confirmed to be Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old who was described as a "peace activist" and drove children in Gaza to hospitals.

Advertisement
Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell' Guy Benson
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF Katie Pavlich
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over Concerning Remarks Rebecca Downs
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
There's No Way Trump's Approval Ratings Are Dropping This Fast Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement