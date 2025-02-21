Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered

On Thursday, it was ultimately confirmed that the bodies sent back to Israel were that of Ariel and Kfir Bibas, who were only 4-years-old and 10-months-old when murdered by Hamas. Another body sent back was not that of their mother, though, Shiri Bibas. As the IDF has shared the young brothers were not killed in an Israeli airstrike, as Hamas claimed, with outlets such as the Associated Press spreading such propaganda. The IDF is also sharing the manner in which the young boys were killed, as their father, Yarden Bibas, who returned from captivity on February 1, wants the world to know.

"We can confirm that baby Kfir Bibas, just 10 months old, and his older brother Ariel, aged four, were both brutally murdered by terrorists while being held hostage in Gaza no later than November 2023. These two innocent children were taken hostage alive, along with their mother, Shiri, from their home on October 7, 2023," IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said as part of his remarks. He also went on to indicate how they died. "Contrary to Hamas’s lies, Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered in cold blood by terrorists," Hagari continued. 'The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys--they killed them with their bare hands. Afterward, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities."

“Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood.

The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands.

Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.”



-IDF Spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 21, 2025

🔴IDF: “Ariel and Kfir were not killed in an airstrike. Ariel and Kfir Bibas were murdered by terrorists in cold blood. The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys. They killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities.… pic.twitter.com/PiQA9onpM1 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 21, 2025

IDF Spokesperson: "Yarden Bibas looked me in the eyes and asked that the whole world know how his children were murdered. They were killed by hand, not by gunfire, and their bodies were then deliberately mutilated." pic.twitter.com/IG0YCvCB7X — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 21, 2025

Users have taken to X to mourn how the young children were strangled, with their bodies then mutilated by rocks to make it appear as if they had been killed in an airstrike.

Hamas didn't merely spread their propaganda, which useful idiots like the AP lapped right up, they also went to great lengths to hide such crimes from the world, to further add insult to their barbarity, as they have been doing.

🚨 Breaking: Forensic evidence confirms that both Kfir and Ariel Bibas were first choked to death by Palestinians with bare hands. Their bodies were then mutilated with rocks to simulate death by bombardment.



Information released with permission of their father, Yarden Bibas. pic.twitter.com/qXgAyD9GQa — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) February 21, 2025

Kfir and Ariel Bibas were STRANGLED to death by Palestinians.



And then horrific things were done to their bodies to hide the way they were m*rdered.



Yarden Bibas asked that the whole world would hear about the circumstances of his sons m*rder.



Information from IDF official… pic.twitter.com/qDX3w3VDy9 — lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) February 21, 2025

On October 7, 2023 Palestinian terrorists broke into the Bibas home, kidnapping their frightened mother clutching her two babies, Kfir and Ariel.



The next month, Palestinians strangled the boys, killing them.



They continued to hold their bodies for over 500 days. pic.twitter.com/l4YF1qr3Vk — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) February 21, 2025

Others, including Bonchie at our sister site of RedState, also pointed out the complicity of others in Gaza when it comes to the death of these innocent, young victims.

As Bonchie wrote about the Bibas family, "they were taken and held by Palestinian 'civilians' who participated in the attack and filmed their escapades. This isn't just a problem with terrorist groups. This is a cultural problem that goes well beyond those walking around in green headbands."

Gazans have also helped Hamas in their targeting and slaughter of Jews by holding hostages captive in their homes. This includes workers with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA). President Donald Trump defunded the terrorist-filled UN agency earlier this month via an executive order.

Worth clarifying that it was regular "Palestinians" who took them hostage and murdered them. Ham*s then got their bodies and tried to cover it up.



I point that out to note this isn't just a Ham*s problem. This is an entirety of Palestinian society problem. https://t.co/3YFipXffU5 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2025

Israel offered $5 million and a safe route out of Gaza to any Palestinian who released a single hostage.



Not one hostage was released.



“Starving, homeless refugees fleeing for their lives” turned down $5 million and chose to kill Jews instead.



That’s what we're dealing with. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) February 20, 2025

As Townhall has also been covering, Gazans were gathered to participate and celebrate Hamas holding a sickening spectacle as the terrorists paraded the four coffins on Thursday, complete with propaganda messages noting the hostage/murder victims' "date of arrest." People even brought their children and babies to gleefully watch such a horrible event. The bodies were signed off and handed over to members of the Red Cross, who did not check on the Bibas children while they were alive.

Images and clips continue to come in of these "civilians" celebrating Hamas terrorists and their actions against innocent Israelis, including their youngest and oldest victims. Another body that was returned was confirmed to be Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old who was described as a "peace activist" and drove children in Gaza to hospitals.

Do you believe in Satan? I didn’t till this morning.



They brought babies to watch other babies in body bags.



There is no limit to their depravity. pic.twitter.com/PUW0WGMqDu — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) February 20, 2025

Horrifying, a Gazan woman speaking on the fate of the Bibas:



“They entered Gaza alive, but today they are leaving in coffins. Our fighters are the ones who memorised the Quran, preserved Allah's book. They are full of moral and respect.”



pic.twitter.com/cg1ZV637ZW — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 21, 2025

The Red Cross now signing for dead Jews.



This is not neutrality. This is failure. pic.twitter.com/xKpJvwqWt0 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 20, 2025