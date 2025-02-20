BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director
Tipsheet

From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to Injury Throughout Thursday

Rebecca Downs
February 20, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

As Townhall has been covering, the bodies of four victims taken hostage and then murdered by Hamas were returned to Israel on Thursday morning. In addition to parading their coffins around, which included the youngest hostages, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were 9-months-old and 4-years-old when taken hostage, Hamas also added propaganda to their coffins. The young children were taken hostage with their mother, Shiri Bibas on October 7, 2023. While her body was supposed to be sent back with her sons and another hostage, Oded Lifshitz, who was 83-years-old when he was murdered, the IDF has revealed some disturbing news. 

Although the bodies of those young children were indeed Kfir and Ariel, as confirmed by forensic analysis, the body of the woman was not Shiri. It was not even that of any Israeli hostage, as Times of Israel reported. Hamas has thus broken the agreement, in addition to holding a disturbing parade with the four coffins. 

A statement from the IDF is also included demands that Hamas honor the agreement:

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” says the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our hostages.”

“We share the deep sorrow of the Bibas family at this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to return Shiri and all the hostages home as soon as possible,” says the IDF.

While mainstream legacy outlets, including the Associated Press, have propagated the Hamas talking point that the Bibas family was killed by an Israeli airstrike, the IDF has confirmed that was not the case. The young boys were "brutally murdered" in November 2023, when Kfir would have been 10-months-old and Ariel was still 4. 

A post over X from the IDF stressed the need for Shiri's body to be returned, "along with all our hostages."

Hamas had planned an even worse fate for Israelis on Friday, though, and at a time when many would be going about their morning. At 9pm on Thursday in Israel, an empty bus exploded when a timed bomb was set off. Lives were spared because the terrorists had mistakenly set the timer for the evening, rather than the busy morning rush hour. 

Three buses exploded in quick succession, according to a separate article from The Times of Israel, which noted that the explosions went off "in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon" and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is aware. 

Such a violation as sending back the wrong body and bombs on buses would not be the first time that Hamas has gone back on a deal. The terrorists also violated a ceasefire that was in place at the start of the war in late November 2023, less than two months after the October 7 attack.

