From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to Injury Throughout Thursday

As Townhall has been covering, the bodies of four victims taken hostage and then murdered by Hamas were returned to Israel on Thursday morning. In addition to parading their coffins around, which included the youngest hostages, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were 9-months-old and 4-years-old when taken hostage, Hamas also added propaganda to their coffins. The young children were taken hostage with their mother, Shiri Bibas on October 7, 2023. While her body was supposed to be sent back with her sons and another hostage, Oded Lifshitz, who was 83-years-old when he was murdered, the IDF has revealed some disturbing news.

Although the bodies of those young children were indeed Kfir and Ariel, as confirmed by forensic analysis, the body of the woman was not Shiri. It was not even that of any Israeli hostage, as Times of Israel reported. Hamas has thus broken the agreement, in addition to holding a disturbing parade with the four coffins.

A statement from the IDF is also included demands that Hamas honor the agreement:

“This is a very serious violation by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is required by the agreement to return four dead hostages,” says the IDF. “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all of our hostages.” “We share the deep sorrow of the Bibas family at this difficult time and will continue to make every effort to return Shiri and all the hostages home as soon as possible,” says the IDF.

While mainstream legacy outlets, including the Associated Press, have propagated the Hamas talking point that the Bibas family was killed by an Israeli airstrike, the IDF has confirmed that was not the case. The young boys were "brutally murdered" in November 2023, when Kfir would have been 10-months-old and Ariel was still 4.

A post over X from the IDF stressed the need for Shiri's body to be returned, "along with all our hostages."

Israel says the woman’s body handed to them is not that of Shiri Bibas — that Hamas breached their agreement to return her body and instead gave them the body of an unknown woman, someone who is not one of the Israeli hostages.



Her sons, however, have been identified. https://t.co/PzRudfh0qo — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 20, 2025

𝟗-𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐊𝐟𝐢𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟒-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝟐 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝:



Following the completion of the identification process by the… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 20, 2025

Hamas had planned an even worse fate for Israelis on Friday, though, and at a time when many would be going about their morning. At 9pm on Thursday in Israel, an empty bus exploded when a timed bomb was set off. Lives were spared because the terrorists had mistakenly set the timer for the evening, rather than the busy morning rush hour.

Three buses exploded in quick succession, according to a separate article from The Times of Israel, which noted that the explosions went off "in the Tel Aviv suburbs of Bat Yam and Holon" and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office is aware.

Such a violation as sending back the wrong body and bombs on buses would not be the first time that Hamas has gone back on a deal. The terrorists also violated a ceasefire that was in place at the start of the war in late November 2023, less than two months after the October 7 attack.

3 buses exploded in the center of the country in the last hour.



We are lucky that the buses were empty.



We could have seen one of the biggest attacks we have ever seen today.



The event is not over yet. Pray for Israel. pic.twitter.com/YNQgVcs9PM — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) February 20, 2025

They paraded the dead bodies of hostages on stage.



They then attempted to murder hundreds of Israelis with bus bombings.



And pro-Palestinians will still try and convince you that “Palestinians just want peace.” pic.twitter.com/5s6NjbEe0m — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025

A bus bombing has just occurred in central Israel in a suspected terrorist attack.



To enact a terrorist attack on the same day they return the coffins of our murdered; it's so despicable I don't know how it wasn't obvious Hamas would do this. pic.twitter.com/cbB9cFCspz — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 20, 2025