Why Was a UN Worker Holding a Hostage in Gaza?

Earlier this week additional information emerged about the United Nation's complicity and partnership with terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.

According to one of the hostages released by Hamas, they were held and abused at the home of a United Nations Relief and Works Agency teacher.

"One of the hostages, recently released from Gaza, revealed on Wednesday that he was held for nearly 50 days in an attic by a teacher from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East. The story was publicized on X by Channel 13 journalist Almog Boker," the Jerusalem Post reports. "The hostage also said that the teacher who held him captive was a father of 10 children. He had barely been provided food or medical attention, and was locked away by the teacher, he said."

Republican Congressman Michael Waltz wants to know more and is demanding the United Nations investigate, especially considering millions of American taxpayer dollars go to the organization for "humanitarian" purposes.

“These allegations are incredibly serious and should be investigated not only by the UN but by Congress,” Waltz released in a statement. “We’ve seen time and time again the UN use its platform to spread anti-Israeli propaganda and have witnessed horrific comments from UN personnel downplaying the terrorist attacks on October 7th. These claims further validate House of Representative votes to cut funding to various UN agencies who are allegedly assisting Hamas terrorists.”

Waltz sent a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday. Here it is in full:

Secretary-General Guterres,

I am appalled by the recent reports that Israeli hostages were held in Gaza by at least one teacher working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

According to Almog Boker, a journalist and presenter with Israel’s Channel 13 news, one of the hostages was held for nearly fifty days in the attic of an UNRWA teacher. An additional hostage was held by a doctor in Gaza. This comes on top of reports that teachers and other educational staff of UNRWA staff, among others, praised Hamas’s terrorism on October 7, calling it (among other things) an “unforgettable glorious morning” and a “splendid sight!”

This points to two tremendously concerning issues. First, these actions indicate a broader problem of UN officials and their complicity with these atrocities. Over half of the 500,000 students in Gaza attend UNRWA-run educational institutions, which have long been noted for their demonization of Israel, perpetuation of antisemitism, and incitement of violence. Despite significant violence against Israeli women, for example, groups like the United Nations Women organization – an official office of the UN – have also attempted to remain silent about Hamas, even deleting statements that condemn the group by name.

Second, it suggests the deep radicalization of the Palestinian population beyond Hamas members, which appears to have little appetite or interest for living in peace with Israelis. I refer you to horrific images of Palestinian mobs harassing, intimidating, and beating Israeli hostages being taken and released, including children. I further point you to reports that Gaza civilians were among those who entered Israeli towns and attacked civilians, including families with small children and babies. I have seen few Palestinian groups or spokesmen condemn those atrocities.

As you know, UNRWA provides services for about 5.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. The Trump Administration decision in 2018 to stop further contributions to UNRWA came specifically in response to these issues: the intermingling of a radical anti-Israel agenda and actions with the nominally neutral auspices of the UN. By the time President Trump halted contributions to UNRWA, the US was providing approximately one-third of UNRWA’s budget. Though the Biden Administration reversed that policy, this past year the US House imposed significant new restrictions on the Biden Administration’s funding of UNRWA in the Fiscal Year 2024 State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs appropriations bill.

These include ensuring the neutrality of UNRWA staff, preventing its facilities from being used for military purposes, and abiding by financial transparency requirements. This bill also requires ensuring that anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli materiel is not present at UNRWA schools and facilities, and that UNRWA resources are not used to spread antisemitic messages or incite violence.

I urge you in the strongest possible terms to investigate these allegations that UNRWA educational personnel were complicit in the hostage taking. If so, a fundamental change needs to be made at the UN and in UNRWA specifically.



