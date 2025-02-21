VIP
What Democrats Really Meant About 'Saving Democracy'
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF
VIP
The CPAC Chainsaw
Chicago's Taxpayer Shelled Out Over $100 Million for Police Misconduct Lawsuits
New York Correctional Officers Charged in Beating Death of Robert Brooks
RIP to the Most Decorated K-9 in White House History
Netanyahu Responds After Learning Hamas Returned Wrong Body
Duffy Announces Review of California's High-Speed Rail Boondoggle
The Obamacare Expansion Experiment Has Failed. Congress Must Fix It.
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered
The USAID Nightmare Continues
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over...
Did You Catch These Details About the Indiana Student Who Planned to Commit...
This Official at the FDA Resigned This Week
Tipsheet

Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell'

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  February 21, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

There have been many dark days in Israel since October 7, 2023.  Yesterday may have been one of the darkest.  In one of Hamas' more grotesque spectacles to date, the terrorist organization held a ghoulish festival to celebrate handing over the bodies of two Jewish babies they kidnapped and murdered.  Crowds in Gaza chanted, whistled and cheered as caskets were paraded in front of the cameras.  The terrorists released a revolting statement blaming the victims, while also claiming that they'd done everything in their power to keep those little children alive.  A vile lie.  First of all, they slaughtered babies and children on October 7th, as part of their massacre of 1,200 human beings.  Second, they could have not stolen those kids from their loved ones and country.  Third, they could have returned them to Israel at any moment, up until the moment they murdered them, just like they murdered so many others.  They claimed the kids were killed in an Israeli airstrike, which has now been confirmed as another lie.  They said they'd simultaneously turned over the body of the babies' mother, as required by the deal they'd made.  Yet another lie.  

Advertisement

Words fail in describing the depraved evil of these monsters, and the monstrous society in which they operate.  Palestinians may very well own the sickest culture on the face of the earth.  Hamas must be eradicated for their hellacious crimes, but the problem is not limited to Hamas:


Having watched these disgusting images, President Trump reportedly channeled the rage of many:

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement


He's hardly alone.  In a scathing essay, Philip Klein urges the Israeli government and military to "unleash hell" upon the butchers of Gaza:

After Hamas terrorists paraded the coffins of the Bibas children around Gaza before their Thursday release, it was hard to imagine that there was any room for the family’s tragic ordeal to get even worse. And yet, somehow it has...“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body.” The IDF called the news “a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization” of the current cease-fire deal...with Hamas now trying to pass off a random corpse as the dead body of a hostage they had agreed to release, that deal should now be considered null and void. It’s time to unleash hell.

This is even more urgent, now that a separate Palestinian terrorist plot failed, possibly due to technical  incompetence.  But this could have been much, much worse:
Advertisement


Hamas missed President Trump's deadline to release all the hostages.  They've violated the deal they'd agreed to.  They've been caught lying about the deaths of the babies they stole.  Trump has reportedly told Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel is officially off the leash.  They can do whatever they want. Territory is lost in wars that are lost.  Hamas started this war, with a lot of complicity from its population.  They must not merely continue to lose, but lose utterly.  Hamas, quite explicitly, does not want peace.  They want to commit genocide, or they want death.  The latter option is just.  Oblige them.  I'll leave you with this:

>

Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Here's How the Bibas Children Were Murdered Rebecca Downs
Bondi Starts Clearing Out ATF Katie Pavlich
Democrats Continue to Double Down After Schumer, Garcia Receive Letters From DOJ Over Concerning Remarks Rebecca Downs
Tom Hanks, Margaret Brennan, and the European Ministers -- Reveal It All Victor Davis Hanson
There's No Way Trump's Approval Ratings Are Dropping This Fast Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The USAID Nightmare Continues Mia Cathell
Advertisement