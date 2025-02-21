Advice to Israel: 'It's Time to Unleash Hell'

There have been many dark days in Israel since October 7, 2023. Yesterday may have been one of the darkest. In one of Hamas' more grotesque spectacles to date, the terrorist organization held a ghoulish festival to celebrate handing over the bodies of two Jewish babies they kidnapped and murdered. Crowds in Gaza chanted, whistled and cheered as caskets were paraded in front of the cameras. The terrorists released a revolting statement blaming the victims, while also claiming that they'd done everything in their power to keep those little children alive. A vile lie. First of all, they slaughtered babies and children on October 7th, as part of their massacre of 1,200 human beings. Second, they could have not stolen those kids from their loved ones and country. Third, they could have returned them to Israel at any moment, up until the moment they murdered them, just like they murdered so many others. They claimed the kids were killed in an Israeli airstrike, which has now been confirmed as another lie. They said they'd simultaneously turned over the body of the babies' mother, as required by the deal they'd made. Yet another lie.

Words fail in describing the depraved evil of these monsters, and the monstrous society in which they operate. Palestinians may very well own the sickest culture on the face of the earth. Hamas must be eradicated for their hellacious crimes, but the problem is not limited to Hamas:

Come, children! Come witness our spectacle of parading around the coffins of Jewish babies we kidnapped and murdered. Smile, sing, whistle, cheer!



Absolutely cooked, evil culture. pic.twitter.com/fCMkgUepTN — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 20, 2025

They had kids get on stage to celebrate the corpses of the Bibas Family and Oded Lifshitz being paraded.



What kind of culture is this? pic.twitter.com/11U8YlPTTS — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025

Even in Nazi Germany, there were Germans who saved Jews.



Not a single Gazan saved a single hostage.



Many many 'innocent' Gazans took part in the kidnapping & murder and many more came out today and on October 7th to celebrate the return of Jewish babies in coffins.



Hamas must… https://t.co/WMyv02keou — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) February 20, 2025

Even I, who said Hamas was evil, never imagined it would parade the body of the Bibas children out in a public spectacle, in mislabeled coffins with locks that don’t open. pic.twitter.com/8ZBe1SW9qR — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) February 20, 2025



Having watched these disgusting images, President Trump reportedly channeled the rage of many:

BREAKING: Israel's Channel 14 has reported that after seeing the dead baby parade from Gaza, President Trump said to his advisors:



"I want to see Gaza wiped out; I don't want to see even one building standing." — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025



He's hardly alone. In a scathing essay, Philip Klein urges the Israeli government and military to "unleash hell" upon the butchers of Gaza:

After Hamas terrorists paraded the coffins of the Bibas children around Gaza before their Thursday release, it was hard to imagine that there was any room for the family’s tragic ordeal to get even worse. And yet, somehow it has...“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas, and no match was found for any other hostage. This is an anonymous, unidentified body.” The IDF called the news “a violation of utmost severity by the Hamas terrorist organization” of the current cease-fire deal...with Hamas now trying to pass off a random corpse as the dead body of a hostage they had agreed to release, that deal should now be considered null and void. It’s time to unleash hell.

This is even more urgent, now that a separate Palestinian terrorist plot failed, possibly due to technical incompetence. But this could have been much, much worse:

Three buses just blew up overnight in Israel near Tel Aviv, with nobody on board two of them (third also possibly empty, not yet confirmed). Other bombs since discovered. Odds are they were supposed to explode in the morning when commuters were on them for a huge mass attack. — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 20, 2025

BREAKING: A sixth explosive was found at the 'Yamit 2000' childrens water park in Southern Tel Aviv, Israel.



A CHILDREN’S WATER PARK. — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 20, 2025



Hamas missed President Trump's deadline to release all the hostages. They've violated the deal they'd agreed to. They've been caught lying about the deaths of the babies they stole. Trump has reportedly told Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel is officially off the leash. They can do whatever they want. Territory is lost in wars that are lost. Hamas started this war, with a lot of complicity from its population. They must not merely continue to lose, but lose utterly. Hamas, quite explicitly, does not want peace. They want to commit genocide, or they want death. The latter option is just. Oblige them. I'll leave you with this:

The Prime Minister has ordered the IDF to carry out an intensive operation against centers of terrorism in Judea and Samaria. The Prime Minister also ordered the Israel Police and the ISA to increase preventative activity against additional attacks in Israeli cities. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 20, 2025

