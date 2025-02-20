Stephen Miller Schools Press on Covering Up for Biden

Stephen Miller has played a visible role in both of President Donald Trump's terms as president, and he currently serves as the White House deputy chief of staff for policy. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has done a fantastic job in her role so far, and on Thursday it was Miller's turn to school the press. Leavitt and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also participated in the briefing.

Not only was Miller there to tout Trump's successes during his first month in office, he also had a powerful message for those in the press who covered up for President Joe Biden when he was in office, and even threw in a "brief civics lesson."

For the last question, which also brought on Miller's arguably most powerful response, he was asked about the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). "We're hearing this ironic narrative from the President's critics and the left-wing media that Elon Musk is an unelected bureaucrat, and he's doing all this terrible stuff," the reporter mentioned. Isn't one of DOGE’s objectives to get--get rid of the federal bureaucracy, the--the deep state? And also, who was running the White House when Joe Biden was in office, because I don't know a single person who believes it was Joe Biden?" The reporter's question was momentarily interrupted by Miller's laughter.

"Yes, it is true that many of the people in this room, for four years, failed to cover the fact that Joe Biden was mentally incompetent and was not running the country," Miller said, with more laughter. "It is also true that many people in this room who have used this talking point that Elon is not elected fail to understand how government works. So, I'm glad for the opportunity for a brief civics lesson."

Miller also wasn't merely making a joke when it comes to "a brief civics lesson," as he actually reminded the White House Press Corps of how the role of the president operates.



"A president is elected by the whole American people. He's the only official in the entire government that is elected by the entire nation. Right? Judges are appointed. Members of Congress are elected at the district or state level. Just one man," he continued. Miller also spoke to the particular relevance of Article 2 of the Constitution, which includes the vesting clause. As it says, "The executive power shall be vested in a president," with Miller highlighting how this was "singular." Mille continued from there, pointing out how "the whole will of democracy is imbued into the elected president. That president then appoints staff to then impose that democratic will onto the government."

Democrats especially need to be reminded of this, as they keep ranting and raving about Trump's power. There's also been a habit of forum shopping to find a favorable district judge to release in their favor on the many lawsuits against Trump. That being said, there's still been some victories for the administration, including on Thursday when it came to the administration being able to move ahead with layoffs.

Miller then went for another talking point we've frequently heard from Democrats. "The threat to democracy -- indeed, the existential threat to democracy -- is the unelected bureaucracy of lifetime, tenured civil servants who believe they answer to no one, who believe they can do whatever they want without consequence, who believe they can set their own agenda no matter what Americans vote for," he added. That one was sure to hurt, given how much we've been hearing, since even before Trump was elected and after he had faced multiple assassination attempts, that he and Musk are the supposed threats.



"So, Americans vote for radical FBI reform, and FBI agents say they don't want to change. Or Americans vote for radical reform in our energy policies, but EPA bureaucrats say they don't want to change. Or Americans vote to end DEI--racist DEI policies, and lawyers in the Department of Justice say they don't want to change," Miller further continued, adding examples. "What President Trump is doing is he is removing federal bureaucrats who are defying democracy by failing to implement his lawful orders, which are the will of the whole American people."

MUST WATCH: White House Deputy Chief of Staff @StephenM gives the Fake News a Civics lesson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NOFHHw12rQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 20, 2025

Biden was mentioned briefly, and it's true that we're living under the Trump administration now, though Miller's point that the press were complicit can't be underscored enough.

Not only was Biden indeed "mentally incompetent and was not running the country," but Democratic allies in the mainstream media covered up for him. It wasn't until his final weeks in office that pieces really came out confirming what we knew all along about the 46th president. In late July of last year, shortly after Biden was forced out of the race to run for reelection by his fellow Democrats, a poll from YouGov/Times of London found that 88 percent of registered voters believed the media was at least a little bit involved in covering up for Biden. Fifty-nine percent saying they were "a great deal" involved. Twenty percent say they were "somewhat" involved, and 9 percent say they were "a little" involved.

Miller's remarks also come as Democrats and the mainstream media have been loudly bemoaning Musk's role as Trump's advisor. Many have even taken to cheap shots, like referring to Musk as the actual president, and before Trump even took office. An article this week from ABC News even asked who was in charge, and was thoroughly ratioed on X as a result.

As its influence within the federal government grows daily, one question routinely emerges about the Department of Government Efficiency: Who is in charge?https://t.co/gk33jMc9JH — ABC News (@ABC) February 18, 2025