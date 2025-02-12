Karoline Leavitt Offers Perfect Response to Democrat's Ridiculous Idea to Impeach Musk

Just over three weeks into President Donald Trump's second term, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continues to show how adept she is in her role. While asked by a reporter during Wednesday's briefing about the "authority" of Elon Musk, as it pertains to Democrats' ridiculous claims about the president's advisor, including from Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), she called out their behavior for how "utterly ridiculous" it is.

Raskin is hardly the only one, though. During the House Oversight Committee's subcommittee hearing on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Democrats threw around the lazy narrative we've been hearing since before Trump officially even took office, which is to refer to Musk as the president. This included Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), as Mediaite pointed out. He's even admitted he's there to mess with the process, referred to a picture of Musk as "a d**k pic, as Nick Arama at our sister site of RedState covered.

These claims that Musk is the real president get more ridiculous, as evidenced by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). At one of Democrats' countless rallies in recent weeks, where a bystander could be seen holding a sign that said "Nobody Elected Elon," Raskin declared that "I wish Article 2 gave us the power to impeach fake presidents, too," to reaction from the audience. The congressman continued by alerting the crowd that he'd "be putting in articles tomorrow morning to impeach Elon Musk, who couldn't run for president because he wasn't born in the United States!" Another crowd member also reminded that "he couldn't get a security clearance!"

As Raskin continued to hate on Musk some more--with Democrats finally finding an immigrant who they don't like--he continued to rant about how Musk "didn't win an election!" While he may not have, as he didn't run, the Harris-Walz ticket also didn't win. Trump won, thanks to the Electoral College and the popular vote, and he made it quite clear that he was going to make use of Musk and his skills.

To boos from the crowd, Raskin ranted about the emoluments clause, claiming Musk "was collecting billions of dollars from the taxpayers."

Jamie Raskin Wishes He Could Impeach "Fake Presidents," Attacks Elon Musk for Being an Immigrant pic.twitter.com/J3EPqjZ61P — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 12, 2025

This isn't even the first time that Raskin has mentioned plans impeachment and Musk. As Bonchie at our sister site of RedState covered, Raskin on Sunday appeared on MSNBC's "The Weekend," where he once more mocked Musk's immigration status.

"The public does not like the idea that a guy who would not even be constitutionally eligible to run for president is acting as president. A guy who, if he were president, would be impeached immediately, because he's taking billions of dollars in foreign government emoluments from all over the world, and some people have even been talking about impeaching president Elon Musk right now, you know, on the theory that he's usurped the powers of the presidency," Raskin declared.

WATCH: Democrats are planning on impeaching @elonmusk.



How is that even possible? pic.twitter.com/C0uFTTba0B — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) February 11, 2025

This is the radical left that Leavitt has had to speak to. As a reporter asked, "does Elon Musk have power over the presidency?" Such phrasing seems to borrow right from Democrats' phrasing.

Leavitt was steadfast in making clear that the answer is "absolutely not," with the reporter adding further context about how "the Democrats have been hurling insults at on Elon Musk--hurling attacks, calling him 'President Musk.' He also mentioned Raskin by name, adding how he "took it a step further, calling for Musk’s impeachment, saying that he somehow usurped the power of the presidency. What’s your response?"

"It’s utterly ridiculous. Elon Musk addressed this in the Oval Office yesterday," Leavitt reminded, speaking about Tuesday's event. "The president addressed it as well. Elon Musk is serving at the pleasure of the president, just like everybody else on this team. He takes directives directly from the president of the United States." She also spoke to ho this is a pattern for the failing Democratic Party. "And I think some of the comments that you refer to are nothing more than a failed attempt from the media and from Democrats to try to sow division in this White House. We saw them do it in the first term. We’re not going to let them do it in the second term. This is a unified team who is working at the pleasure of the president to do what’s right for the American people," she reminded.

Karonline Leavitt rips Congressman Jaime Raskin, liberal media, and democrats over comments to impeach Elon Musk. How can they on one hand say he wasn’t elected, then when that doesn’t work call to impeach him? pic.twitter.com/KAGt9yL8hm — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) February 12, 2025