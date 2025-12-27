If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by...
Tipsheet

FBI Saves Taxpayers Billions in HQ Relocation

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 27, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

The FBI’s J. Edgar Hoover headquarters will be shut down permanently, FBI Director Kash Patel announced Friday.

“After more than 20 years of failed attempts, we finalized a plan to permanently close the FBI’s Hoover headquarters and move the workforce into a safe, modern facility,” Patel’s statement said. “Working directly with President Trump and Congress, we accomplished what no one else could.”

The announcement signals the end of a proposal to construct a new FBI headquarters that would have cost taxpayers almost $5 billion and would not have opened until 2035.

The FBI’s headquarters will soon be located at the Ronald Reagan Building in downtown Washington, D.C.. Necessary renovations to house the FBI at the new location are estimated to cost $1.4 billion, according to a Government Executive report.

“We selected the already-existing Reagan Building, saving billions and allowing the transition to begin immediately with required safety and infrastructure upgrades already underway,” Patel said of the cost-saving measure. “Once complete, most of the HQ FBI workforce will move in, and the rest are continuing in our ongoing push to put more manpower in the field, where they will remain.”

“This decision puts resources where they belong: defending the homeland, crushing violent crime, and protecting national security,” Patel said. “It delivers better tools for today’s FBI workforce at a fraction of the cost.”

