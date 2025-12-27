Gunman Dead, 3 Injured After Opening Fire on Idaho Sheriff's Office

A shooter is dead after opening fire around 2:30 p.m. at an Idaho sheriff’s office on Friday.

The shooter who injured an officer and two women hasn’t been publicly named, although there are unconfirmed reports.

BREAKING: 2 people shot inside Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho; third person may still be inside, at least 7 shots heard, heavy police presence — Shoshone News Press / witnesses pic.twitter.com/8wI8w6mX7Q — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) December 27, 2025

BREAKING: Active shooter reported at Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho, officials say. - local media pic.twitter.com/MB7fTjsvKy — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) December 26, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Active shooter situation UNFOLDS at Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in Wallace, Idaho!



Reports of shots fired INSIDE the building, heavy police perimeter, SWAT deployed, reinforcements rushing in from neighboring counties. pic.twitter.com/6bfnyk5FcS — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 27, 2025





BREAKING: We have received unconfirmed reports of a shooter at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office.



The office was recently under investigation by the FBI following the resignation of the Sheriff, Holly Lindsay, after she fled the scene of a hit and run.



What’s going on? pic.twitter.com/JmBBNAlrDn — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) December 26, 2025





WALLACE, Idaho - Large police presence at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office building



Owner of the Ace Hardware store located across the street from the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an individual shot into their building. The Ace Hardware staff members are in lockdown… pic.twitter.com/EVmTsFjumh — DisasterAlert (@DisasterAlert2) December 26, 2025

Wallace, Idaho, is the county seat of Shoshone County.

