If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by...
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Did Not Just Say That About the Bondi Terror...
Why a Detroit Lions Fan Who Got Punched by DK Metcalf Held a...
History Will Judge Today’s Gender-Affirming Wokesters Harshly
Why is Ilhan Omar's Husband's Investment Firm Removing Names From Their Website?
Tennessee Bookkeeper Who Stole $4.6 Million From Clients Sentenced to Prison
VIP
Make Vehicles Affordable Again
FBI Saves Taxpayers Billions in HQ Relocation
Indicted Democrat Gets Dragged For Post Hiding $100k Ring Bought With Dirty Money
340B Program is Hidden Tax on Patients, Employers and Taxpayers
$1.4 Million Turtle-Smuggling Scheme Ends in Prison Sentence
VIP
One Journalist Digs Into Minnesota’s Massive COVID Aid Fraud as State Leaders Stay...
Ex-CEO Ordered to Repay $2M After 17-Year Embezzlement Scheme
VIP
Congressman Riley Moore Just Saved a Nigerian Christian From a Death Sentence
Tipsheet

Gunman Dead, 3 Injured After Opening Fire on Idaho Sheriff's Office

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 27, 2025 8:14 AM
AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

A shooter is dead after opening fire around 2:30 p.m. at an Idaho sheriff’s office on Friday. 

The shooter who injured an officer and two women hasn’t been publicly named, although there are unconfirmed reports. 

Advertisement



Recommended

If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE IDAHO MASS SHOOTING


Wallace, Idaho, is the county seat of Shoshone County. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by Israel Matt Vespa
Why a Detroit Lions Fan Who Got Punched by DK Metcalf Held a Presser Today Matt Vespa
Australian Federal Police Commissioner Did Not Just Say That About the Bondi Terror Attack Matt Vespa
FBI Saves Taxpayers Billions in HQ Relocation Joseph Chalfant
Indicted Democrat Gets Dragged For Post Hiding $100k Ring Bought With Dirty Money Joseph Chalfant
Slouching Toward Open Season on Jews Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by Israel Matt Vespa
Advertisement