Tipsheet

If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by Israel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 27, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Hussein Malla

If this is true, what another epic operation pulled off by Israel: a Hezbollah operation claims that 70 percent of the terror group that’s given the Jewish state fits for years, has been infiltrated. Almost three-fourths of Hezbollah’s operatives are now working with Israel (via Jerusalem Post):

Israel has infiltrated Hezbollah so deeply to the extent that 70% of its terrorists are "working with Israel," an anonymous terrorist in the Lebanese terrorist organization's military wing claimed in an interview with N12 published on Thursday. 

"We fear Israel will eliminate us, but it turns out that 70% of Hezbollah operatives work with Israel. Israel knows the name of every child here, their father, and their sister," he said. "Israel knows more about us than we know about ourselves. 

"We still haven’t understood how Israel penetrates us this way," N12 quoted the operative as saying. 

[…]

The interview was held near Israel's northern border with Lebanon, N12 said, near a village where the Hezbollah operative resides. The operative's house was destroyed in fighting with Israeli forces last year. Despite that, he said he would be willing to have his weapons taken away. 

Related:

It echoes the other Israeli intelligence operation which neutralized Iran’s anti-Mossad unit. As it turns out, the head of that unit was an Israeli intelligence operative, along with 20 others. 

