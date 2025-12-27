If That Figure Is Correct, That Is a Massive Infiltration of Hezbollah by...
Tipsheet

Indicted Democrat Gets Dragged For Post Hiding $100k Ring Bought With Dirty Money

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | December 27, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (FL-20) sparked controversy on social media Christmas morning for posting an altered photo disguising her alleged fraud.

In her Christmas post, Cherfilus-McCormick’s portrait had been altered to remove a diamond ring worth more than $100,000, according to the Miami New Times.

The ring Cherfilus-McCormick’s portrait usually shows is reportedly a Tiffany 3.14-carat “Fancy Vivid Yellow Diamond.” She allegedly paid $109,000 for the ring using a cashier’s check.

A federal grand jury indictment revealed that Cherfilus-McCormick used funds she acquired from COVID-19 related FEMA disaster payments in 2021. The indictment claims Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother were overpaid $5 million for a COVID vaccination staffing project. The funds were then for personal benefit, including the diamond ring, or distributed to friends and family. Those individuals then acted as “straw donors” to illegally contribute to her own election campaign.

Related:

Cherfilus-McCormick went on to win her 2022 Democratic primary by just five votes.

Cherfilus-McCormick has denied any allegations of wrongdoing in a statement shortly after the indictment was handed down.

 “This is an unjust, baseless, sham indictment — and I am innocent,” her statement read. The timing alone is curious and clearly meant to distract from far more pressing national issues. From day one, I have fully cooperated with every lawful request, and I will continue to do so until this matter is resolved.  I am deeply grateful for the support of my district, and I remain confident that the truth will prevail. I look forward to my day in court. Until then, I will continue fighting for my constituents.

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick’s office did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

