Why is Ilhan Omar's Husband's Investment Firm Removing Names From Their Website?

Rose Lake Capital, the venture capital firm of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband, has scrubbed the names of Obama-linked officers from their website, the New York Post reported Saturday.

The news broke as investigation into the widespread $9 billion fraud across 14 government programs.

In 2022, Tim Mynett, a political consultant and husband of Omar, launched Rose Lake Capital. The firm was reportedly worth less than $1,000 in 2023, but has quickly grown to manage $60 billion in assets.

The New York Post report revealed that, as charges have mounted in fraud cases across Minnesota, Rose Lake Capital quietly removed the names of several Obama-era officials who have served as officers with the firm. Among those listed are: former ambassador to Bahrain Adam Ereli, former ambassador to China and Senator Max Baucus, DNC finance chair associate Alex Hoffman, and former DNC treasurer William Derrough. Former CEO of Amalgamated Bank Keith Mestrich’s name was also removed.

The removals of the names and bios of the Rose Lake officers took place between September and October after federal charges were handed to eight individuals connected with the Minnesota fraud schemes, the New York Post reported.

None of those listed have been charged with fraud.

In a similarly rapid fashion, when Omar took office, she disclosed a net worth of up to negative $65,000. Now, her latest financial disclosure places her net worth between $6 million and $30 million.

“There’s a lot of strange things going on,” Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, said in the New York Post report. “She was basically broke when she came into office and now she’s worth perhaps up to $30 million…she needs to come clean on these assets.”

The shady removal of names comes as calls for Omar’s expulsion from Congress continue to grow.

🚨 BOOM: House Republicans are GEARING UP to EXPEL radical Squad member Ilhan Omar from Congress!



Years of anti American rants, questionable ties, marriage fraud allegations, and “America is evil” garbage, ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/yHzg3iwTIw — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 26, 2025

