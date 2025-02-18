Pollster: Biden-to-Trump Voters Love This Aspect About the Second Trump Presidency
JD Vance Took This Lefty Reporter to the Cleaners Over the Stupidest Issue

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 18, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Vice President JD Vance is being viewed as Atilla the Hun because he made some European leaders very uncomfortable by slapping them down for their illiberal and authoritarian attacks on freedom of speech. His speech at the Munich Security Conference was not well-received by the smug cohorts of Europe’s political class. The vice president was right: you cannot want greater security assistance in defense of democratic ideals when you’re attacking those principles internally. 

Europe scoffed at Vance’s theme of ‘the call is coming from inside the house,’ which caused some German officials to cry. Yet, liberal writer Medhi Hasan took this moment as an opportunity to attack Vance and the Trump White House for limiting the Associated Press’ access after the outlet refused to call the Gulf of America what it is, opting to use the former name for this body of water. Hasan was quoting an Axios article that stated that the Trump White House targeting the AP was also due to the outlet’s nonsensical liberal tweaking to its style guide; the outlet no longer uses phrases like illegal alien and pro-life. 

“Hey JD Vance, I know you’re busy lecturing the Europeans on free speech, but have you seen this?” tweeted Hasan, which primed the vice president to deliver this haymaker: 

Yes dummy. I think there’s a difference between not giving a reporter a seat in the WH press briefing room and jailing people for dissenting views. The latter is a threat to free speech, the former is not. Hope that helps! 

Here’s a towel, Medhi. You’re bleeding.

***

Also, oh my God:

