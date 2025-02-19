Why Did This Insufferable Liberal Writer Delete His Plane Crash Tweet?

Nothing much needs to be said here: this tweet was atrocious. Two people were killed, and you’re using an aviation tragedy to score political points most pathetically. Also, what is he even trying to say here? Medhi Hasan attempted to use a small plane crash, which killed a husband and wife at Covington Airport in Georgia, to take a swipe at Donald Trump.

“Make Plane Crashes Great Again” is what he posted. He later deleted it after the backlash, which Hasan said was due to Islamophobia. No, bro, it’s because it was a s**t tweet from a s**t person (via NY Post):

The left-wing talking head claimed he posted “Make American Planes Crash Again” in an attempt to mock the “Make America Great Again” slogan and to highlight the spate of recent fatal plane crashes under the Trump administration. But Hasan drew swift backlash and quickly deleted the post. “I deleted this sarcastic quote-tweet because MAGA and Islamophobic folks are clipping it out of context and trying to ridiculously suggest I’m inciting violence,” Hasan wrote. “I was obviously mocking the MAGA slogan ‘Make America… Again’ slogan and highlighting the shocking number of plane crashes under Trump and the FAA cuts.” He continued: “But this tweet was in poor taste, poorly worded, and has allowed people in bad faith to call me a terrorist, with one New York Post reporter cc-ing the FBI. So I deleted it. Meanwhile, the right wants to silence all journalists while crying ‘a show free speech!’”

Yeah, you can’t really be sarcastic when two people die, man. Also, it was Biden who pushed the FAA to hire the brain-damaged and the mentally unwell, including making them air traffic controllers. No one wants a mentally ill person in the tower.

This is the dude who VP Vance REKT today. The guy who called for more plane crashes pic.twitter.com/xMgXslJ3vB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 18, 2025

Then, stop tweeting like a Jihadi John, man. And keep in mind that CNN kept this guy around but fired conservative Ryan Girdusky.

CNN fired Ryan Girdusky for joking that Mehdi Hasan supports terrorists.



Mehdi Hasan: pic.twitter.com/1BjV62Pk7q — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 18, 2025

Y’all remember this, right?