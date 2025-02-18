Tom Homan Says He Asked the DOJ to Investigate AOC

Border czar Tom Homan confirmed that he asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate New York “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), known as AOC, over her role in enabling the border crisis.

This came after AOC hosted a live webinar advising illegal aliens in her congressional district about their rights if Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) comes after them, as Townhall covered.

“What I find disturbing is that any member of Congress wants to educate people on how they evade law enforcement,” Homan told Fox News.

“You can claim you’re educating those constitutional rights, okay, you can keep that claim, okay. But what she is in fact doing is telling people ‘Don’t open the door, hide in your home, don’t talk to ICE,’” he added.

“We are talking about people who are in the country illegally, committed a crime. They are public safety threats, and they’ve been ordered removed by a federal judge,” he continued. “It’s like AOC and others don’t want ICE to enforce the law that they enacted.”

“I’ve asked DOJ, where is that line of impediment, where is that line of interference?” he said. “I’ve simply asked the Department of Justice, give us that line.”

Homan said he’d “leave that up to the DOJ” to determine if AOC is breaking the law.

On X, AOC claimed that “The Fourth Amendment is clear and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights.”

She posted this in response to an interview where Homan called AOC the "dumbest congresswoman ever elected."